From events, celebrity management, the king of digital world Pratap Singh Rinku Singh will now do film production

New Delhi (India), May 2: Event management and celebrity management are one of the most glamorous and prestigious works in today’s era. Active in this field for years, Pratap Singh @ Rinku Singh’s work is very reliable and well-handled. Rinku Singh, who manages most of the grand events, live shows of the Bhojpuri world and Bhojpuri stars, has now become active in the industry as a producer as well.

Pratap Singh, Rinku Singh has carved a niche for himself in the film industry on the strength of his willpower and continuous hard work. Pratap Singh Rinku Singh is a resident of Aara in Bihar. Rinku Singh, who has done a lot of work in the entertainment sector, has worked in the field of Events, Reels Creator, Production Department, and Celebrity Management, and now he has also started his work as a producer.

Rinku Singh is working out on some great projects under his production house. Rinku Singh says that my journey from Bihar to Mumbai and Bollywood has been very long and full of struggle, but now I feel happy to reach this point. Although I managed many events and worked with big music companies In today’s digital world, Pratap Singh @Rinku Singh is busy in the work of Reels Creator, as well as in the field of Production Department, Celebrity Management, but now I am very excited to work as a producer.

Pratap Singh @Rinku Singh says that whatever projects will come out from his banner, special care will be taken of original stories and different concepts. Projects giving a message to society are being made. He also gives a chance to talented and budding new artists.

