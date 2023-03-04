Fourth Edition of Ketto Awards Celebrates and Honors Exceptional Achievements of Changemakers

~Actor and Activist Rajshri Deshpande bags the Ketto award for the Best Social Change Icon of the Year followed by Saumya Tandon as the Best Celebrity Changemaker of the Year~

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Ketto, Southeast Asia’s leading crowdfunding platform, is pleased to announce the fourth edition of the Ketto awards, which aim to recognize and celebrate the initiatives driving change in the country. The Ketto awards have been instituted to recognize key initiatives taken up by individuals, social entrepreneurs, and hospitals to create meaningful and sustainable change in society.

The Ketto awards are designed to highlight the role of prominent NGOs and individuals, often in partnership with the public or private sectors, in addressing social challenges and improving the communities in which they operate. The awards recognize those organizations and individuals that have achieved a meaningful and sustainable social impact through their own endeavors, or through partnership, investment, and pro-bono work initiatives.

“Ketto Awards is more than just an accolade or recognition. It represents the power of collective giving, the ability to come together and make a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most. At Ketto, we believe that every person has the power to make a difference, and the changemakers we honor through the Ketto Awards embody this belief. They are the ones who have taken the initiative to identify problems and work towards solutions, often in the face of great adversity. Through these awards, we hope to recognize their efforts and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. We want to create a culture of giving and social responsibility.” said Varun Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of Ketto.

The awards will be presented in fourteen different categories, Best NGO in New Enterprise Category, Best National NGO of the Year, Best International NGO of the Year, Best Social Change Icon of the Year, Best Celebrity Changemaker of the Year, The Young Changemaker of the Year, Best School Initiative of the Year. Additionally, the fourth edition of the Kettto awards has introduced new award categories for the healthcare sector which will recognize the Best Transplant Hospital in India, Best Multi Speciality Hospitals (East, West, North, and South) Contribution to Rare Disease Patient Care, Best Children’s Hospital in India, Best Cancer Hospital in India. Three nominees have been shortlisted from each category after meticulous research on their work. The winners are declared after rigorous evaluations depending on the effectiveness of their campaigns for the community.

A panel of judges comprised of Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director of Habitat for Humanity, Sheila Nair, CEO of ThoughtFrame, and Dr. Sonia Basu, Vice President of Business of Ketto, presented awards to distinguished NGOs, individuals, and hospitals for their noteworthy philanthropic endeavors. The awardees included renowned personalities such as Rajshri Deshpande and Saumya Tandon.

Here is the list of winners for the 4th Annual Ketto Awards:

Best NGO in New Enterprise Category: My PALCLUB Foundation

Best National NGO of the Year: World for All

Best International NGO of the Year: Make a Difference

Best Social Change Icon of the Year: Rajshri Deshpande

Best Celebrity Changemaker of the Year: Saumya Tandon

The Young Changemaker of the Year: Aneira Bawa

Best School Initiative of the Year: JB Petit School

Best Transplant Hospital in India: Lilavati Hospital

Best Multi-Speciality Hospital (North): Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

Best Multi-Speciality Hospital (South): Narayana Hospital Group

Best Multi-Speciality Hospital (West): Sahyadri Hospitals

Best Multi-Speciality Hospital (East): Apollo Hospital

Contribution to Rare Disease Patient Care: Lilavati Hospital

Best Children’s Hospital in India: SRCC Children’s Hospital

Best Cancer Hospital in India: Tata Medical Hospital

Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto’s primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country.

The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. In the last decade, the brand has raised over INR 1,100 crores for various causes, with more than 5 million donors contributing to these campaigns.

