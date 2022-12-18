Four-day jewellery exhibition begins at Sarasana, inaugurated by jewellery artisans

December 17: ROOTZ 2022 is a B2B Jewellery Manufacturing Exhibition organised by SJMA- Surat Jewellery Manufacturing Association. It will be held from 16 to 19 December in SIECC, Sarsana Surat. This is going to be a unique platform for direct manufacturers to retailers. Buyers from all over India and abroad are invited and shall be visiting the exhibition. More than 8000 business visitors are expected to witness more than 250 exhibitors.

Key attraction: Temple of Democracy

We will make a live model of the new building of our constitution- the “temple of Democracy”. It will be a perfect mix of our heritage, the latest art, unique conceptualization and an example of a single platform from the real manufacturers of the Diamond City.

The purpose of this art is to showcase the variety of jewellery art forms manufactured in Surat and cover all precious gems and all valuable elements in one symbolic gesture that not only stands for distinct art but also represents our country.. the unity of all manufacturers, and our rich culture and heritage. “SURAT_ Trend Setter” We aim to make Surat the new trendsetter for the world. ROOTZ will embark on newer trends every year. This year more than 100 Jewellery manufacturers will launch and display the new TOD Collection, which shall be then followed by the world trendsetters.

Initiative towards: Sustainability

Paperless registration Minimal plastic usage Reduced electricity usage No packaged food Panel discussions on sustainability Water counters instead of plastic bottles Increased green area One Plantation per visitor Air conditioner kept at 24 to 25 to keep the good atmosphere and at the time responsible citizen Low use of lights to save electricity Exhibitors pledge to use recyclable bags and avoid the use of flyers Tie up for food waste composed to create manure from food waste and generate fertilizer

Innovative Inaugurator: Jewellery Artisans

For the very first time, the exhibition is going to be inaugurated by the true roots of Jewellery manufacturing, worthy and creative hands of artisans

Concurrent events:

Panel Discussion on “Affordable Sustainability” Workshops on Illustrations- A Jewellery Design Workshop Competition for best designs

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor