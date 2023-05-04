Former Managing Editor of Business Traveler India, Akanksha Maker, leads luxury lifestyle publication Svasa Life to new heights

Akanksha Maker, a well-known figure in the world of travel and hospitality, is making waves yet again with her latest venture as the Executive Editor (travel and hospitality) at Svasa Life. With over 5 years of experience as Managing Editor at Business Traveler India and over 40,000 publications, Akanksha has established herself as a leader in the industry, with a proven track record of growing publications to new heights.

New Delhi (India), May 3: During her tenure at Business Traveler India, Akanksha was instrumental in launching the only magazine for business travelers in India, an international publication that has been around since 1976. Business Traveller India was the first publication to use the term “business class,” which has since spread throughout the travel industry.

Akanksha is taking on a new challenge as the Executive Editor of Svasa Life, catering to India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a focus on luxury lifestyles. In addition to forming distinctive brand alliances, she also curates material for India’s business community, which also happens to be a market for luxury goods.

The path Akanksha has taken in the field of travel writing and marketing has been interesting and varied. When she fell in love with journalism during her school years, her passion for writing was born. Akanksha began her career in marketing and communications with the Publicis Group after completing her BMM studies and Master’s in Marketing & Communications at the Westminster Business School in London.

However, her position as Assistant Editor at Business Traveller India was what launched her career in journalism. The international travel magazine’s inception in 2015 provided Akanksha with the ideal opportunity to meld her love of travel with her talent for writing and storytelling. Akanksha spent her whole five-year tenure with the magazine traveling to over 22 different nations and meeting individuals from all walks of life, which fed her passion for storytelling and writing.

As assistant editor, Akanksha expanded the publication to new heights and built solid relationships with other professionals in the field. She eventually assumed the post of managing editor, further solidifying her standing as a pioneer in the field. She has excelled in her work and established a name for herself in the industry thanks to her ability to balance writing, traveling, and editing.

The most memorable work excursions for Akanksha were to Paris, Kathmandu, London, and Tokyo, where she got the chance to experience the local culture, go to concerts, and take in the scenery of Mount Fuji and Mount Everest. Her love of travel and journalism began when she was a little girl and traveled frequently with her family, where she also discovered her passion for the written word.

In addition to serving as the Executive Editor at Svasa Life, Akanksha is a rising micro-influencer and digital artist who has a love for luxury, travel, F&B, and the arts. Her wide and intriguing career in journalism and media is demonstrated through the dynamic digital content she creates for her audience.

The career of Akanksha Maker as a writer, journalist, and current managing editor has been interesting and varied. Akanksha has established a reputation for herself in the journalistic and media industries through her experiences touring the globe, meeting new people, and sharing their tales, as well as her leadership at Svasa Life. She is certain to take Svasa Life to new heights with her plethora of experience in PR, marketing, journalism, and brand management.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.