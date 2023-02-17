Focus Lighting Q3FY23 Net profit up 760%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE – FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q3 FY23 and 9M FY23.

Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

Q3 FY23:

Total Income at ₹61.31 crore; up 137.08%

EBITDA at ₹15.30 crore; up 438.73%

PAT at ₹11.35 crore; up 759.85%

EPS at ₹11.20; up 761.54%

9M FY23:

Total Income at ₹128.85 crore; up 81.35%

Revenue from Manufacturing activities contributed ₹ 86.60 crore against ₹39.72 crore in 9MFY22

Revenue from Trading activities contributed ₹ 41.09 crore against ₹30.61 crore in 9MFY22

EBITDA at ₹26.88 crore; EBITDA up 434.39%

PBIT from Manufacturing activities contributed ₹ 20.57 crore against ₹ 1.97 crore in 9MFY22

PBIT from Trading activities contributed ₹ 3.22 crore against ₹ 0.58 crore in 9MFY22

PAT at ₹18.19 crore; up 1,366.94%

EPS at ₹17.94; up 1,370.49%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said,

“The company has recently placed a greater emphasis on its project business, which are characterized by high value and attractive margins. This strategic focus has resulted in a noticeable improvement in its performance during the third quarter and 9 months of the fiscal year 23.

The company’s dedication to research and development has been key to enhancing its margin profile by producing cutting-edge and class-leading products that are in high demand.

The demand for the company’s products is further driven by the growing number of projects and the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative, which is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and boosting economic growth.”

About Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited:

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited (NSE – FOCUS) The company was established in 2005 and the company currently provides a wide range of products which includes recessed adjustable spotlights, recessed downlights, surface mounted spotlights, surface-mounted / suspended downlights, system-based spotlights/wall washer, track-mounted spotlights, etc. each with different working capabilities. Its comprehension of lighting technology, the influence it can have on the viewer and the techno-aesthetic requirement of the market has enticed it to develop lighting solutions where the criteria are efficiency, color rendition and trouble-free service life to achieve optimum lighting parameters such as luminous intensity, maintenance-friendliness and freedom from glare. The new range of luminaires have been designed and developed by the finest product designers from Germany, proficient in the field of lighting design; supported by a proficient team of Indian Professionals. The company is having its manufacturing unit at Sanad Gujarat.

The Company reported revenues to ₹ 106.6 crore and net profit of ₹ 4.10 crore in FY22.

