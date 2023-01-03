Flexiloans Recognized by Great Place to Work® for third time in a row

Founding Team of Flexiloans.com L to R Manish Lunia, Deepak Jain and Ritesh Jain

New Delhi (India), January 03:: FlexiLoans.com, India’s leading MSME-focused fintech lending company, proudly announces that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work® India (GPTW) for 3rd time in a row. The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices.

In its efforts to fuel “Atmanirbhar Bharat” growth, FlexiLoans.com provides ‘Loans at a Click’ to small businesses and has disbursed over 58,000+ loans worth over Rs. 3000 Crs. to MSMEs across 1,600+ cities through 100% digital originations and zero branches.

Commenting on this development, Deepak Jain, Co-founder, said, “The GPTW certification is indeed a proud moment for us and is a stepping stone for the founding and the senior management team to continue to build FlexiLoans as an aspirational workplace by providing an enriching professional experience for all our employees. FlexiLoans has always strived to nurture a workplace that maximizes human potential based on a strong foundation of values and culture. FlexiLoans is a ‘People First’ organization, and this recognition, for a third time, is a testament to our commitment towards the same. With great emphasis on enhancing the employee experience, we continue to focus on strengthening our people practices. We take this opportunity to thank each of our employees for their efforts, commitment and passion in building an amazing organisation, making FlexiLoans a great place to work for all!”

The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices based on a rigorous assessment process. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® model, which evaluates a workplace through its Trust Index© and Culture Audit© attributes.

Notes to Editor

FlexiLoans Key Highlights:

Team Strength – 340 with 1/3rd of employees being female A transparent and merit-based culture can be seen in FlexiLoans workplace design and various policies and activities, such as monthly Townhalls. Rewards and recognize professional achievements, including business goals and value champions, through monthly initiatives like Star Performers and FlexiLove (for Value Champions) and annual rewards such as ESOPs for top performers. Monthly engagement initiatives and annual tournaments such as the FL Cricket League, Carrom Tournament, Inter-company indoor sports league, and recently, our annual CSR initiative. FlexiLoans has always been proactive in collecting feedback from its team members across levels, and we use several channels to do this. Some of these are Coffee with Co-founders for new joiners and tenured employees, eNPS surveys, GPTW surveys and so on. Many of our initiatives have come out from suggestions in these surveys that have been shared by employees themselves.

About FlexiLoans:

FlexiLoans.com has been ranked amongst the top 100 fintech innovators globally and has been one of the Leading Digital Lending Platforms in India. The company started with a vision to provide ‘Loans at a Click’ to SMEs while solving their problem of accessing quick, flexible and adequate funds. It is one of the pioneers in ecosystem-based digital lending for small businesses in India. To date, the company has disbursed over 58,000+ loans worth over Rs. 3,000 Crs+ to small-sized businesses across 1,600+ cities without having a single branch! We are the leaders in using technology and risk models that focus on alternate/surrogate methods for scoring customers. Our origination is 100% digital with over 100 embedded partnerships like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Pinelabs, etc., for providing credit access to MSME businesses. It uses proprietary technology and risk models that focus on advanced analytics and surrogate methods for pricing its credit products. Our product offerings and value proposition can be accessed on our website: https://www.flexiloans.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor