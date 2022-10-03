Five languages, 10 million views and counting! Banaras trailer trends!

e-Paper Get App
Monday, October 03, 2022
The Banaras trailer was launched at a star-studded event recently that saw Crazy Star Ravichandran and Arbaaz Khan in attendance. The trailer is now trending across all languages and has garnered over 10 million views. After the song Mayagange released, Banaras had further created much curiosity amongst audiences. And now the same kind of anticipation was seen when the release of the trailer was announced. The pan India film has transgressed boundaries and has reached a record number of audience in the short time that the trailer has released.

The press meet to release the trailer was also equally stunning. The event also witnessed the participation of media from other states too. Crazy Star Ravichandran shared his happiness to be at the event, while Arbaaz Khan spoke about how he was welcomed by the Kannada fraternity to the meet, appreciated Zaid Khan’s acting and also spoke about the richness of the trailer. Banaras which has music by Ajaneesh Lokanth and is directed by Jayatirtha will hit screens on November 4.

