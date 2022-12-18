First Web Series Featuring Real Transgender People “Project Angels” to Commence Streaming from December 20, Exclusively on Mask TV

Mumbai (Maharashtra) India, December 17: The audiences’ content palette has constantly been changing, and so does narrating of stories and their prominent characters. Imagine showcasing content with real transgender people on board playing the main protagonists, and that too for the first time in the history of Indian entertainment, which sounds surprising.

Mansie Bhatt is creating a buzz with her debut venture. It is an exceptional web show titled “Project Angels” and boasts a cast featuring real transgender people.

Sharing her vision on her upcoming project, Mansie Bhatt, the conceptualise, writer and director of “Project Angels”, says, “This show has been closer to my heart for a long time. I have also been observing their plights. I come from a filmy background, and our family has made popular shows aired on Doordarshan. I was toying with the idea of making something with real transgender people. They are Navya Singh (anchor), Alfiya Ansari, Zoya Khan, Garima Grewal, Sonam Khan, Aafiya Mukri, Saiba Ansari, Simran Khan, Khushie Parghi and Afreen Shaikh. There are 10 of them are facing the movie camera for the first time and with utmost ease. They also participate in a seasoned fashion show besides the natural activities like us. They are beautiful and passionate in their new avatars, and we got along well. Even after the recognition accorded by the government for these ‘ third genders’ these are few of those community who still remains neglected.”

As the buzz gathers momentum, the young maker excitedly adds, “Being the first of its kind, the stories have been doing rounds. It will be a 6-episode original series of 25 minutes duration each and will be exclusively streamed on the new OTT platform – ‘Mask TV’ from 20th December onwards. I’m glad and overwhelmed that my brother, Chiranjeevi and my parents – Sanjay and Anju trusted me and supported my endeavour. ”

The platform has a user-friendly app that can be downloaded easily from Google Play, Apple and Jio.

Google

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.masktv.app



(Promo of Project Angels)





If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor