Faridabad’s expansion: The current high demand for office space

New Delhi (India), March 24: Faridabad has grown to be one of the NCR’s major commercial centres. Expert knowledge as well as the continuing necessity of premium office spaces from Indian and foreign corporate entities have largely driven this uptick. In fact, this same town will indeed become an ideal destination for all kinds of business.

Market price in various real estate arterials have elevated. This has been the instant outcome of increasing repo rates, which also undoubtedly leads to an increase in real estate prices. But besides worldwide and regional financial pressure and expectations, there has been a strong requirement for commercial real estate projects. since more folks are becoming mindful of the long-term praised perks of investing in real estate. Furthermore, the rise of co-working spaces, overturn relocation back to city areas, as well as MNCs establishing new bases in India have indeed significantly contributed towards this trend.

The accessibility to premium office space has enticed even more businesses to relocate to Faridabad. This city is becoming a popular choice for corporations seeking office hubs close to existing residential regions with more valuable real estate markets.

The RPS Group, a leading real estate developer, is in the final stages for the establishment of the World Trade Centre in Faridabad, Haryana. It will cover an area of 7.58 acres. It will have a total leasable/saleable area of one million square feet spread across four towers.

RPS world trade center will soon be ready to fill the demand for office space between Faridabad and Delhi. It is a one-of-a-kind combination of office space and modern retail, with world-class amenities such as a rooftop club with a swimming pool. It has large plates for corporate events and business suits for small businesses. It is regarded as the most significant advancement in this field.

“The World Trade Centre in Faridabad is being established by RPS Group. The city serves as an important industrial hub in the NCR region, as well as such establishment will help to solidify Faridabad’s position as a promising commercial location across the nation. We are convinced that WTC, with its world-class Grade A office space, will reinvigorate Faridabad’s commercial scenery as well as entice acclaimed and top-tier companies. We have partnered with major brands as part of this project to help make the city’s commercial hub a landmark. The RPS World Trade Center is the final stop in meeting the demand for world-class, organised retail,” said Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group.

“We will also meet the demand for corporate offices for nearby industries to relocate to Faridabad with this project.”, he later added.

Aside from the forthcoming World Trade Centre, RPS Group has also been working on another commercial venture at the same site.

The RPS Group has been a prominent name in Faridabad since its initial conception in 2006. The company has delivered more than 9 million square feet, including 4324 housing units, and it plans to deliver 1.3 million square feet in Faridabad over the next year. It also plans to deliver more than 3 million square feet over the next three years.

