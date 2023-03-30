Express International Courier & Cargo Provides Cheapest International Courier and Cargo from Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 30: Express International Courier & Cargo, the leading international wholesale courier and cargo service provider in Kerala, focuses on providing budget-friendly and duty-free cargo services from Kerala to anywhere across the globe. The international courier and cargo service in Kerala specializes in the delivery of a wide range of products that no other couriers would deliver. With every parcel delivery, Express International Courier & Cargo strives to bridge the long-distance gap between loved ones by delivering homemade happiness at cheap fares and on time.

Express International Courier & Cargo, a UAE – based MNC Operates in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bangalore & Mumbai Express International courier and cargo service, is committed to timely and dedicated service. The courier and cargo service features international express deliveries and global freight forwarding by air, sea, road, and rail. The extensive range of services offered by them includes international document delivery, parcel delivery, cargo service, excess baggage delivery, medicine delivery warehousing, and delivery of homemade food items such as beef pickles, fish pickles, prawn pickles, and homemade masala abroad. The taste of the homemade food items is kept hundred percent intact by following the best package handling practices.

Express International Courier & Cargo is one innovative international courier service provider that has won the trust of Millions of Indians. As one of the best courier partners in Kerala, and one and only International Home Made Food Delivery Company the service provider has become an expert in storage and distribution processes, customs clearance processes, as well as network management. Backed up by dedicated professionals, a team of industry experts, and innovative digital operations, Express International Courier & Cargo have been successful in streamlining the process of logistics, Customize Logistics.

The International courier delivery company, Express International Courier & Cargo India Operations headquartered in Kerala. The courier company operates in over 220+ countries including the USA, Europe, UAE, UK, and Africa. While other premier courier companies often charge over INR 5000 for sending documents, with Express International Courier & Cargo the same documents can be delivered for as low as INR 2500. Moreover, parcels weighing over 21kg can also be delivered at reasonable rates abroad using this courier or Cargo service From Kerala. Pick-up service is also provided by this acclaimed courier partner.

“We look forward to being your worldwide business partner at Express International Courier & Cargo. Using the links to the world, we aim to increase the economic growth of our company. Depending on the client’s requirements, each delivery procedure is fully customized. We offer reliable and on-time courier services handled by a team of expert drivers at the cheapest rates in India, distinguishing us from our competitors,” In Corona times, the company delivered more than 2,00,000 Medicine shipments and more than 3,00,000 Food couriers around the globe. We are doing service, not Business; when your shipment needs to be there fast, choose the International Specialists for quick, reliable expedited shipments to and from more than 220 countries and territories. Trust our international shipping specialists with your documents and parcels. Easily than ever – all in one place, in one visit, with zero headaches. With the Perfect Delivery services and Cargo/Courier Charges. We are building the Biggest Gateway for the cheapest shipping abroad; that is our aim, says the Founder of Express International Courier & Cargo.

Express International Courier & Cargo Courier and Cargo Division aims to exceed its client’s expectations through premium, pocket-friendly, and express delivery services. Be it urgent documents or homemade puree, they deliver all kinds of products through express deliveries of 3 to 4 days. The parcels can be tracked online. They also offer duty-free deliveries for receivers in Ireland, France, UK and the Netherlands. As Kerala’s premier international courier and cargo service company, Opening a Exclusive Franchisee of Express International Courier & Cargo strives to offer streamlined processes and the best solutions while consistently striving for excellence in its line of business.

