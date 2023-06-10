“Expiry Change from Thursday to Friday will see turnover growth of 25% in the next year”: Share India Securities Ltd

New Delhi (India), June 10: Share India Securities Ltd. (BSE: 540725, NSE: SHAREINDIA) is one of India’s leading tech-based financial service providers. Speaking about the change in “Bank Nifty Futures & Options contracts” expiry to Friday from Thursday, the company said, “It will be a positive move for the Market participants. This will benefit traders, retailers and arbitrageurs. This will positively enhance market sentiments and increase participation. The turnover and participation will see an increase, especially on Friday. An instrument expiry on Friday will now give participants a whole week as the Finnifty expires on Tuesday, Midcap nifty expires on Wednesday, and Nifty expires on Thursday currently. As per our view/observation, the turnover growth of the market is expected to increase by 25% in the next financial year.”

Share India views this as a positive move as it launches its algo product for retail investors in the last week of June. This change will positively impact client turnover and the expectations of retail clients.

The company is focusing on its retail Algo trading platform – “uTrade Algos”. uTrade Algos is an Algorithmic Trading Platform that lets users Plan, Strategize, and Automate trades as well as subscribe to Pre-made Algos. The company is making algos easier and more accessible for everyone. Share India believes in high-quality fintech and has focused on developing technology.

Within a short span, the company has grown from a traditional stockbroker to a hi-tech broking company specializing in derivative trading strategies and growing from strength to strength. The company is using a tech-driven trading platform for automated/algo-driven derivative strategies to improve client retention. It is continuously innovating latency-based high-tech trading platforms and expanding its bouquets of trading strategies.

Share India Securities Limited (BSE: 540725, NSE: SHAREINDIA) is one of India’s leading tech-centric financial service providers. The company Leverages the artificial intelligence and algorithmic trading and offers customized capital market solutions to its clients. SISL has a ~3% market share in the cash market, ~3% market share in futures and ~8% market share in options on the basis of turnover. SISL, via its subsidiaries, is also present in the NBFC business, insurance broking, merchant banking, portfolio management and mutual funds distribution. SISL is powered by 1,500 employees, has been in operation for the last 27 years & has a nationwide reach with its 729+ AP/branches present across 18 major States of India.

