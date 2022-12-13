Expand My Business Awarded Pride of India by Chiratae Ventures

Founder Nishant Behl is Now In League With Mukesh Bansal and Binny Bansal In Building The Largest Global Marketplaces

New Delhi, December 12: One of Chiratae’s most prestigious awards, the Pride of India Award, has been bagged by Expand My Business, a rising startup, for the year 2022. Expand My Business is Asia’s Largest Managed Marketplace for digital services and has been a portfolio company of Chiratae Ventures. Besides the award, Chiratae has also participated yet again in EMB’s recent fundraise.

“There are three key factors that drive hyper-growth in a startup: Moving fast, failing fast, and winning fast!” said Nishant Behl, Founder and CEO of Expand My Business. With service offerings focused on two primary verticals: IT Development with new-age tech and Digital Marketing, the company’s mission is to make the next million businesses digitally through their assistance.

Chiratae Ventures has been an early investor in companies such as Myntra, Global Bees, Curefit, Firstcry, and Lenskart. It has also invested in industry leaders such as Clientell, Bounce, Cropin, EarlySalary, GoMechanic, Fibe, ByteLearn, NestAway, Pyxis, and many more.

Founder Nishant Behl is now in the league to build one of the biggest marketplaces and help eliminate essential problems associated with service discovery in the digital world on a global level. He’s now leveling up with renowned founders like Mukesh Bansal, Supam Maheswari, Peyush Bansal, and Binny Bansal, who has been a part of the previous awardee lists of the Pride of India Award.

B2B markets depend on providing solutions to alleviate pain points, boost efficiency, and reduce stress across the whole organization. Expand My Business, being the B2B Marketplace, believes in empowering potential startups and providing them with expert and standardized solutions in the Digital as well as IT Industries.

At Expand My Business, Nishant Behl, along with Rohan Raj Barua, The co-founder of Expand My Business, has assembled a team comprised of members who are courageous, industry leaders, inventive, risk-takers, and possess a variety of other characteristics to drive development and ensures EMB attains new heights in the B2B space all around the globe.

