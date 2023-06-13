ETO Motors and AWPO Unleash the Potential of Ex-Servicemen as Micro-Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12: ETO Motors Private Limited, a leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, and Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO), a trusted provider of placement services to ex-Army servicemen, have entered a strategic partnership to empower and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to ex-servicemen, war widows, and widow wards. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies the commitment of both organizations to support the aspirations and well-being of our esteemed veterans.

ETO Motors, known for its expertise in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling electric vehicles, aims to go beyond conventional employment options for ex-servicemen, who often find themselves limited to security guard and gun man roles. The primary objective of this collaboration is to empower ex-servicemen by equipping them with the means to earn a sustainable livelihood post-retirement. Under this MoU, AWPO will play a crucial role in identifying, shortlisting, and onboarding ex-servicemen who are interested in either purchasing ETO’s electric vehicles or seeking employment opportunities within the company. AWPO will ensure that the selected associates meet ETO’s requirements and have successfully cleared the internal selection processes.

For those ex-servicemen who choose to become micro-entrepreneurs, AWPO will provide profiles of associates who wish to buy ETO’s electric vehicles. ETO Motors, in turn, will assist these associates in obtaining bank loans for vehicle purchases and ensure their smooth integration into the ETO ecosystem. Moreover, ETO will train the associates on service level agreements (SLAs) with clients, provide ongoing support until deployment is streamlined, and create avenues for earning potential.

“We are incredibly proud to be a part of this transformative initiative that empowers ex-servicemen to forge their path towards a brighter future. At ETO Motors, we firmly believe in the power of employment and entrepreneurship to drive positive change in society as part of our three E’s. By providing such opportunities, we are not only fostering financial stability and independence but also igniting a spark of entrepreneurial spirit among our veterans. We believe in the potential of these exceptional individuals who have retired at the young age of 30-40, and now they prove to be invaluable assets not only to our nation but also to our organization. Together, we are building a stronger, more inclusive tomorrow.” – Mr. Pavan Chavali, Managing Director and CEO of ETO Motors. This collaboration will not only offer ex-servicemen the option to become vehicle owners but also provide various employment opportunities at ETO Motors. Job roles such as Associates, Plant Managers, Floor Supervisors, Admin-HR Executives, Hub Incharges, Technical and Operation Managers, Supervisors, Store Holders, Inventory Managers, CSOs, and ASOs will be made available at ETO’s plants and various hubs across India where ETO Motors operates.

ETO Motors believes that this initiative will contribute significantly to job creation and the socio-economic empowerment of ex-servicemen. By expanding the options available to them beyond traditional roles, this collaboration will enable ex-servicemen to utilize their skills and expertise in diverse fields, fostering their personal and professional growth.

