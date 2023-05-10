Entrepreneurs now have to change with the times: Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar

Adarsh Dombivlikar award ceremony concluded under the chairmanship of Dhananjay Datar

Awards to more than 50 meritorious persons presented by Dr. Datar and actor Shivaji Satam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: The present young generation has started using digital platforms on a large scale. The use of new software, apps and transactions from laptops and mobiles has increased. Even street hawkers and small vendors now have digital payment facilities. The use of social media for marketing and publicity has increased. Today’s consumers are more aware and buy products online with reliable information. Entrepreneurs now have to change with the times and adopt new techniques, new trends and new technologies in business, asserted famous entrepreneur Masala king Dr. Dhananjay Datar at Dombivli.

Adarsh Dombivlikar Award Ceremony organized by Dombivlikar Ek Sanskrutik Parivar was recently held under the chairmanship of Dr. Dhananjay Datar. He was speaking on this occasion. Renowned veteran film artist Shivaji Satum was present as the chief guest. 50 meritorious citizens of Dombivli who have performed well in various fields were felicitated by Dr Datar and Mr. Satam. Later, Ravindra Chavan, editor of ‘Dombivlikar’ magazine, interacted with both guests.

Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Trading group, UAE said, that starting a business is not difficult at all, only the determination to stick with it and the determination to do it, is required. A business has no national boundaries. You can also go abroad and become successful. Kerala community in Gulf countries, Punjabi community in Canada and Tamil community in Singapore are some prominent examples. They have lived there for a long time and have made their industry famous with hard work.

When asked how he prepares his children for business, he said, “I learned business techniques by working from the ground up in various departments. I use the same formula with my children. Even though they have higher education in business management, they have to undergo training by being with other employees in various departments of our group.”

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam also spoke about his acting career and told many interesting anecdotes and gave hearty answers to the questions of the audience. He mentioned that when he first performed on the stage at a young age, he forgot the dialogue, but in the future, he diligently played every role that he would come across in the field of acting.

To introduce the Dombivlikars who dedicated their lives to the development of Dombivli and who have gone behind the curtain of time, Dombivlikar Ek Sanskrutik Parivar published a special issue this year titled ‘Zalalati Shambhari’ which was released by Dr. Datar and Shivaji Satam.

This is the 15th year of the cultural movement ‘Dombivlikar Ek Sanskrutik Parivar’. Under this organisation, activities like Dombivlikar magazine, Dombivlikar calendar and Adarsh Dombivlikar award ceremony are conducted every year.

Adarsh Dombivlikar Award is given to Dombivlikars who have made significant achievements in various fields like social work, literature, art, music, dance, drama, film, nature, environment and industry. In the last 14 years, at least more than 7500 meritorious Dombivlikars have been recognised through this ceremony.

