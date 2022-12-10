EngiExpo 2022 to take place in Ahmedabad from December 17-19

Ahmedabad, December 10: EngiExpo 2022, a mega-conference and exhibition that brings the engineering industry together, will take place in Ahmedabad from December 17 to 19. The three-day mega event will provide an excellent opportunity for the engineering industry to showcase its latest products.

EngiExpo 2022 has received tremendous response and support and will see the participation of more than 500+ engineering companies from different sectors and domains across India. More than 50,000 visitors are expected to visit the expo over three days.

“EngiExpo offers an unmatched opportunity to showcase the latest technologies and products from the world of engineering and has emerged as a prestigious brand in exhibitions and trade fairs. It also brings together industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across the country to provide great opportunities for networking, exchange of ideas, and business growth. Looking at the response EngiExpo has received, we are confident it will scale new heights this time, too,” said Ambalal Bhandarkar, CEO of 2wayadvertising, which is organizing EngiExpo jointly with the Federation of Small Scale Industries.

By providing a unique platform to showcase and promote the capabilities of the domestic engineering industry and helping it unlock its potential, EngiExpo has also given a big boost to make in India and other campaigns.

The exhibitors at EngiExpo 2022 belong to various engineering sectors, including welding machines, welding robot, laser cutting machines, safety equipment, power tools, hand tools, CNC/VME machine, hydraulic shearing machines, air compressor, blower, testing equipment, scientific instruments, gearbox, elevator, conveyor system, electric motor, lighting pole, transformer, control panel, etc.

While EngiExpo 2022 is taking place in Ahmedabad from December 17 to 19, its next edition will take place in Surat from February 18 to 20. It will be followed by the next edition at Rajkot from December 17 to 20 next year and in Vadodara from February 17 to 19 in the year 2024.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor