Empowering Indian Startup Ecosystem Using Digital Medium

New Delhi, December 14: As the digital world is growing very quickly, everything is going online. From purchasing A-Z products to ordering food to getting a job, all are on the fingertips now a days.

Earlier there was a time when our pahadi people used to leave the state just to get a job in metro cities but now the youth of Uttarakhand are just one step ahead in using digital media as a medium of employment. One such example we met in our city is Mr Rishi Kandari.

Rishi kandari, the ex Flipkart manager is now the founder and CEO of Signature academy of ecommerce which is the parental company of signature ecom solutions, established in the year 2019 in Haldwani Uttarakhand. He is a YouTube creator and author and an ecommerce expert.

His YouTube channel named signature Ecom solutions has more than 1M views worldwide. Also, his company has more than 500 clients across INDIA.

Rishi was born in the year 1995 in a remote village of Almora district of Uttarakhand. After completing his graduation in Biotechnology from Dehradun he tried his hand in many startups but got disappointed. His interest in ecommerce and online business led him to get selected as an operation manager in Flipkart Company, where he gets the idea of developing a business around the online selling.

As on 8th November 2022 the annual turnover of the company is estimated to be 70lacs+ growing at a rate of 40% per annum. Creating an employment to many youngsters in the city Signature Ecom Solutions has an employee size of 15 in Haldwani city.

Rishi kandari owned Signature academy of ecommerce is the only institute in India, which teaches, guides and helps in starting the ecommerce business on the open marketplaces like Flipkart Amazon Meesho Snapdeal Shopsy etc. Signature ecom solutions are the account management segment of the academy.

Rishi says that there was a big communication gap and lake of understanding between the marketplace working and the seller’s knowledge. This Idea of educating sellers regarding ecommerce selling led him to initiate the successful ecommerce academy. Find out more about it at https://signatureecomsolutions.in/

