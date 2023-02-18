Ekostay is your neighborhood homestay for an unpararelled staycation

Meet the fantastic four entrepreneurial quartet – Husain Khatumdi, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Varun Arora Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Sohail Mirchandani, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder & Zishan Khan, Chief Acquisition Officer & Co-Founder

New Delhi (India), February 17: Ekostay is a homestay business venture that was founded in 2018 by the fantastic four entrepreneurial quartet–Husain Khatumdi, Sohail Mirchandani, Varun Arora and Zishan Khan. It has a prominent presence in Maharashtra, North and South India with a presence in over 15+ cities with more than 200 + properties under its umbrella. It is known for its opulent and comfortable villas and aims to capture newer markets and locations. Ekostay has a large number of exclusively crafted luxury villas, apartments and homestays and has a vast option of properties for guest’s right from budgeted homestays to gold category luxury villas that are built to create lasting memories with friends and family. It has been awarded as the most iconic Getaway Brand by Midday International and the introduction of Eko Membership has enabled Ekostay provide exclusive and last minute discounts for guests. Hussain Khatumdi, the co-founder of Ekostay said, “The journey of Ekostay began in 2018 with a small number of 3 properties and today we are a strongly embedded family of more than 100+ employees efficiently managing operations of more than 125+ villas. The Ekostay endeavor right from the beginning was to make Ekostay synonymous to homestay, and provide immersive and top-notch experiences to craft a charming stay with elusive amenities and an efficient in-house team to provide guests with a seamless and hassle-free staycation”.

Ekostay has designated city managers and a diligent back office staff that are responsible to ensure that guests have a smooth experience right from check-ins to check-outs, without any hassles. Professional Ekostay caretakers are available at the property throughout the stay, to make the stay as comfortable as possible without glitches. Sohail Mirchandani, co-founder of Ekostay said,” The idea behind having an in -house team of electricians, plumbers, carpenters and handymen at every property allows our guests to relax and unwind without having to waste time in contacting or searching for labor, in case of a power-cut failure or furniture malfunction. Once a guest books our villa, we make utmost effort to look into every detail, small or big for a stay that is truly impeccable and unique”. Ekostay’s mission is to provide a standardized yet personalized homestay experience that has a customer-centric approach and is built with a view to create collaborations with homeowners. Ekostay collaborates with homeowners by listing their properties under the Ekostay banner, and acts as an efficient platform for hosting their exclusive properties. It’s a win-win situation where homeowners enjoy a source of income and are also relieved from the hassle of hosting and managing guests. Varun Arora, co-founder of Ekostay said, “We welcome home owners to list their properties with Ekostay, to create collaborations that last for a lifetime. At Ekostay, we take the onus of repairing homes, in an event where a homeowner can’t afford refurbishing or repairing properties”. The goal is to create a harmonious landscape of properties that serve guests from all over the globe, and lend a high focus on quality, elusiveness and comfort with every stay”.

Ekostay has created a unique niche for itself by creating homestays and villas for all budgets and needs. Ekostay focuses on hybrid models and rentals, so that there’s an Ekostay property that can be experienced by everyone irrespective of the budget. Ekostay’s villa categories of EKO Gold and EKO Luxe include budget villas, luxury villas, party-friendly villas, villas for corporate gatherings and offbeat villas. A part of Ekostay’s unique customer-centric strategy is providing standardized amenities like free Wi-Fi, barbeque arrangements, dedicated caretakers, timely inspections and dedicated host managers at every Ekostay property. Zeeshan Ali, Ekostay co-founder said, “Ekostay’s business model revolves around a mix of fixed rental model and revenue-sharing model with a 75 % focus on fixed rentals where we lease a property and further sublease it to tourists for short stays. The other 25 % works on a revenue-sharing model where we do an exclusive tie-up with a homeowner and split the profits at a pre-decided fixed ratio”. We only take up properties that give us an exclusive control to manage operations and administration”.

Ekostay’s greatest competitive advantage is that it has an absolute and elusive authority to manage properties that leads to standardization of services. The huge focus on client-servicing and personalization has increased the demand of Ekostay properties exponentially. Hussain Khatumdi, co-founder Ekostay said, “Ekostay has experienced an exponential average growth of more than 250% over a short span of less than 5 years, despite the pandemic, which I attribute to teamwork and a vivaciously futuristic take on expansion to add more than 500+ properties by 2025 under the Ekostay umbrella. We plan to expand in the Nilgiri ranges, Jammu & Kashmir and are also eying lucrative international holiday destinations like The Middle East and South East Asia with a consolidated and futuristic expansion strategy in place”.

