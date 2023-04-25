Eka Care Health App Brings Heart Rate Monitoring and Medical Record Management to Your Fingertips

New Delhi (India), April 25: No smartwatch? No problem! Monitor your heart rate from the comfort of your home. Eka Care, a pioneering health technology company, showcases how its groundbreaking health app allows Indians to easily track their heart rate and manage medical records without investing in costly wearables.

Sometimes, it’s hard to find your medical papers and prescriptions when you need them. With the Eka Care app, you can store all your records and get a smart health report. The app can evaluate 400+ vitals such as fasting blood glucose, cholesterol, and vitamin D, displaying their trend chart over the years based on your lab reports.

Eka Care’s app uses a special technology called photoplethysmography (PPG) to measure your heart rate. Developed by a dedicated team of doctors, data scientists, and engineers at Eka Care, this cutting-edge technology has been developed in partnership with Father Muller Medical College and Hospital, ensuring reliable results that users can trust. Over 1 million satisfied Indian users have benefited from the heart rate feature.

One person who used the app said, “I was 52 years old when I found out I had high blood pressure. My doctor told me to use the Eka Care app to watch my heart rate every day. The app is very easy to use. I just have to use my phone’s camera to get fast and correct results. Since I started using the Eka Care app, I feel more in control of my health. I can see how my heart rate changes when I’m resting or after I exercise. I can also share this information with my doctor.”

The app has another great feature called the Smart Health Locker. This helps people keep their medical records and monitor important health metrics. Users can store all kinds of medical records in the app safely and directly on the app, forward them via WhatsApp or email, or simply back them up on their Gmail accounts. Additionally, users can automatically sync their previous records through their Ayushman Bharat Digital Account (ABHA).

One user, a 38-year-old lady with diabetes, shares her experience: “Eka Care has made it simple for me to keep track of my health. The Smart Health Locker feature lets me look at my medical records easily. I can see trends in my blood sugar levels and other important health numbers. This helps me make good choices about my health.”

Eka Care’s app is a simple yet powerful tool for those who want to manage their health records and stay informed about their body vitals. Today, Eka is empowering millions of individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

“I firmly believe that empowering Indians with a mobile-based solution to measure and manage their health profile is crucial in today’s fast-paced world. The Eka Care app is designed to enable individuals and their families to easily track and organize their medical records, providing a comprehensive view of their health. By making this information readily available, our app facilitates more informed consultations and healthcare delivery. Our goal is to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients, fostering a more collaborative and personalized approach to healthcare. With the Eka Care health app, we are committed to transforming the healthcare experience for millions of Indians, paving the way for a healthier future,” said Vikalp Sahni, CEO of Eka Care.

AboutEka Care

Eka Care is a connected healthcare platform, whose goal is to build a digitally enabled healthcare ecosystem between doctors and patients for better health outcomes. The Eka Care PHR app allows the creation of multiple patient profiles and the storage of health records such as vaccination charts, prescriptions, and lab reports, along with the option to share these records with healthcare providers.

Eka Care was founded by Vikalp Sahni, Deepak Tuli, and Abhishek Begerhotta in December 2020 with a vision to build a connected healthcare ecosystem for India. In the past, Vikalp and Deepak successfully built the travel booking platform Goibibo.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.