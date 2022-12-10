Edukhoj – Search education – India’s Growing Education marketplace

Mumbai, December 10: There is no denying that, like any other industry, the increasing dynamics of learners and institutions steer change in the education sector. The needs of institutions are continually shifting, while learners who were previously content with thinking “one size fits all” are becoming progressively selective. As a result, various perceptions of streamlined education and educational experiences that suit various lifestyles, unique circumstances, and priorities have emerged. In this day and age, Individual learning paths are arguably less defined by traditional educational structures.

Edukhoj is an educational marketplace founded by Abhishek Porwal and Asheesh Tripathi who have been childhood friends and its headquarters in Lucknow, India. EduKhoj unquestionably strives to dispel all preconceptions in the educational field. This is a one-stop, data driven & technology- based educational platform which helps in connecting students to education Institutes & making informed decisions. Edukhoj is a rapidly growing innovator in the education industry that is already challenging traditional methods of arbitrarily “linking institutions with learners,” while introducing new, alternative approaches that better meet learners’ evolving expectations.

This platform serves as a collection of trustworthy and accurate information for a wide range of educational institutions for learners. They could indeed look at an increasingly diverse range of educational service providers to meet their requirements. The Edukhoj product works seamlessly by “Search – Shortlist – Apply.”

The mission and vision of Edukhoj is to create an education ecosystem for learners and educational institutions worldwide. They are working to connect students with educational institutions, services, and product providers all over the world by building an educational ecosystem.

“We intend to have such a large impact on the audience that if you mention education, Edukhoj will automatically come to mind.” Says Abhishek Porwal – Founder of EduKhoj

Every brand has a unique selling point, and Edukhoj’s unique selling point is changing the way institutes and learners interact with one another. They are the first to establish an education marketplace and the first to launch a web-based education eco system for students and institutes. They have a listing of coaching / professional institutes, colleges, and universities covering 220+ degrees, 520+ entrance exams, 20,000 specializations under multiple course categories such as Engineering, Medical, Design, and Mass Communication etc. Their features enable you to search education from preparation institutes to best colleges or institutions for any level of education, whether undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD, on a single platform. They are also working on developing some innovative features which will help educational institutes to reduce their per admission costs and will be one of the revolutionization factors for the Indian education ecosystem.

Edukhoj bootstrapped the build to a revenue-generating stage over a sustained period of time working persistently toward growth. The company is also in discussions with angel investors and venture capitalists about raising funds. They have participated in the IIT Kharagpur Entrepreneurship Awareness program and have sold their services in more than 11 states of India.

“The education market should never be monopolistic since learning is for all sections of the community. Learners should not be denied an education simply because the costs are prohibitively high.” Says Team Edukhoj

The backbone of any successful brand is its dedication, persistence and passionate crew and the EduKhoj team is no exception.

Abhishek Porwal founded EduKhoj, with a Masters in Marketing Management from IIMP – Pune University. The design, Brijesh Kumar, holds a master’s degree in design in visual communication from IIT Guwahati , Assam. The BD and other roles are with Asheesh Tripathi, who studied from IIMP-Pune University with a master’s degree in marketing management. Ammandeep Kumaar, who holds a rich experience in sales, to take care of Business Development. The finance at Edukhoj is taken care of by Akhilesh Gujarati. Manish Tanwar takes care of the core of digital marketing, with a strong expertise in the digital search industry.

Edukhoj aspires to be every learner’s and institutions first choice for educational resources. Let’s build to connect education across the globe.

“We Live in Education”

Startup Details are as:

Startup Name : Edukhoj Legal Name : Edukhoj Global Services Pvt. Ltd. Headquarters : Lucknow Uttar Pradesh. India Industry : Education Marketplace Founder : Abhishek Porwal Founded : 2020 Areas Served : India Website : https://edukhoj.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor