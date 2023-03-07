East-West Seed India launches Orange and Yellow Munch watermelons  

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 7: East-West Seed India has launched Orange Munch and Yellow Munch F1 watermelons in the Speciality color flesh category for the summer season. The colored watermelons are visually attractive and striking. Orange Munch presents orange color, and juicy and succulent flesh, while the Yellow Munch presents yellow color and texture. The outstanding feature is the crispiness and sweetness of Yellow Munch and the distinctive honey taste of Orange Munch. The fruits are firm, uniformly high round, and suitable for growing in all regions nationwide.

East-West Seed is focused on bringing high-quality, innovative products that meet customers’ evolving needs and preferences. Speaking about this unique product introduction, G C Shivakumar, Country General Manager, East-West Seed India, said, “Our newly introduced Yellow Munch and Orange Munch colored watermelons offer our customers improved quality, with better taste and higher yield. In 2022, we introduced three hybrids – Sugar Dew, Mukasa, and Red Velvet in the personal segment to suit local preferences across India. They were very well received. The new products, Orange Munch and Yellow Munch are unique in terms of their appearance and also their taste. For us at East-West Seed, being innovative is a continuous effort. Over the last four decades, we have provided quality, locally-adapted vegetable seeds and the proper techniques to help smallholder farmers improve their yields, earn more for their work and stay healthy. As a pure-play vegetable seed company, we have the expertise and the resources to strengthen our market position further. We currently offer 170 varieties across 32 crops for Indian farmers and continue to expand in India with R&D centers, warehouses, people, and new products. Today, we serve more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers in India. They are vital to food security and nutrition, majorly in developing countries. Innovation and service for smallholder farmers are at the heart of everything we do and want to achieve.”

East-West Seed is a global leader in the tropical vegetable seeds market with three and a half decades of experience in breeding, producing, and delivering high-quality vegetable seeds. Founded by Dr. Simon Groot, winner of the World Food Prize 2019, East-West Seed is ranked #1 in the 2021 Global Access to Seed Index, South, and Southeast Asia, recognizing commitment and performance in providing the World’s smallholder farmers access to quality seeds. In 2020, it ranked #28 in Fortune’s Change the World list of companies that are doing well by doing good. East-West Seed has its headquarters in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The company employs over 5000 people and has 17 R&D establishments in 7 countries. With exports to over 60 countries in tropical areas, East-West Seed serves nearly 23 million farmers around the World.

East-West Seed India was awarded ‘The Best Vegetable Seed Company’ by a reputed industry platform and also won ‘The Emerging Brand of the year 2021 – Agro” in the MSME category awarded by the Hon’ble Minister of State – MSME Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi in 2022. East-West Seed India has received recognition as a Great Place to Work.

