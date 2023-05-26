Early Signs of Breast Cancer: Advice by Best Oncologists on Women’s Health Day

New Delhi (India), May 25: On Women’s Health Day, it serves as a poignant reminder of the crucial role women play in our lives, families, and communities. On this occasion, we shed light on an issue of paramount importance: breast cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide. Early detection is pivotal in improving prognosis and increasing survival rates, making it imperative for women to be aware of the early signs and symptoms.

Here, we have gathered insights from multiple renowned oncologists who share their expert advice on recognizing the initial indications of breast cancer.

Dr. Chinna Babu, Clinical Director & Surgical Oncologist- Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad

As breast cancer incidence continues to grow every year, it’s our responsibility to catch it early and treat it at a very early stage. It is difficult to detect changes in one’s breast unless you have the habit of checking it regularly. One should make a habit of examining one’s breast at least once a month, if not daily, standing in front of a mirror and checking the whole breast for any new changes, either in the form of a lump or hardness in the breast. The other signs that can be early warning signs of breast cancer are discharge from the nipple, more so if it is red in colour; retraction of the nipple; dimples over the skin of the breast; redness of the skin over the breast; or swelling in the armpit.

The more ideal way to diagnose breast cancer early, even before the appearance of symptoms, is to get screened by a mammogram once a year from the age of 45.

Dr. Prasad Kasbekar, MS, MCh, FEBS, FACS, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Director – Sarvasva Health, Founder – Wellness Centre Clinic, Masina Hospital, Mumbai

Breast cancer is one of the most common women’s cancers, and early detection can lead to a cure. Early signs are a painless lump, single-sided nipple discharge, retraction of the nipple, and changes in the skin overlying the breast. Modern therapies have resulted in total breast removal becoming outdated, with only lump removal showing equal outcomes.

Therefore, it is important for every woman to receive the correct advice, as that can also be breast-saving along with being lifesaving. Modern treatments also focus on breast reconstruction and functional and cosmetic rehabilitation, so she can live a cancer-free life full of confidence. Following the set screening protocols is a must, as even women as young as 30 are being detected with cancer.

Our belief at SARVASVA HEALTH is that cancer care involves not only curing disease but also reshaping the life of the individual, medically, physically, and psychologically.

Dr. Gunjesh Kumar Singh, MBBS, MD, DM Medical Oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai), ESMO Certified Medical Oncologist, Consultant & HOD- Bhagwaan Mahavir Medica Super Speciality Hospital, Jharkhand.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer seen in Indian females, while the same is observed globally. The rising incidence in the younger population is concerning. Although breast cancer hardly shows some symptoms in its early stages, its timely detection can turn a breast cancer story into a survivor’s tale. If you have any signs or symptoms that worry you, be sure to see your doctor right away.

On the occasion of International Women’s Health Day, I intend to appeal to women of all age groups not to ignore the following warning signs of breast cancer: New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit), Thickening or swelling of part of the breast, Irritation or dimpling of breast skin, Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast, Pulling in the nipple or pain in the nipple area, Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood, Any change in the size or shape of the breast and pain in any area of the breast.

Dr. Jojo V Joseph, MS (Surgery), MCH (Oncosurgery), Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist – Caritas Cancer Institute Kottayam Indiragadhi co-op Hospital, Kochi.

Early signs of female cancer can vary depending on the specific type of cancer. However, it’s important to note that experiencing these signs does not necessarily mean a person has cancer, as these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions. Here are some early signs associated with common types of female cancer:

Breast cancer: the presence of a new lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area, Breast pain or tenderness that is not related to menstrual cycles, Changes in breast size, shape, or appearance Nipple changes

Ovarian cancer: abdominal bloating or swelling; pelvic pain or discomfort; feeling full quickly while eating. Changes in bowel habits or urinary patterns

Cervical cancer: abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding between periods, after intercourse, or after menopause; pelvic pain or pain during intercourse; unusual vaginal discharge. Remember, early detection is crucial to the successful treatment of cancer. It is always best to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and diagnosis.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Karumanchi, MBBS (Osm), DNB (Radiation Oncology), ECFMG (USA), CCPT (USA), CTO (USA), CPO (SWISS), Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad

Self-Breast Exam- An Unarmed Weapon to Fight Breast Cancer!

Treatment of breast cancer has evolved leaps and bounds, so today early stage breast cancer has a 99% survival rate and even stage III cancer has excellent survival rates of more than 80%. A new lump in the breast or underarm, dimpling of breast skin, bloody nipple discharge, pain, redness or pulling of the nipple are some of the warning signs of breast cancer. All women should be aware of these symptoms and identifying them early through self-breast examination is an effective way of identifying the disease in its early stage. Self-breast examination, mammography and genetic screening in high-risk females with a family history can help in identifying breast cancer in its early stage and thereby increase the chances of cure.

Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MCH (Surgical Oncology), Senior Consultant & Unit head, Dept of Surgical Oncology, Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women. In India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have the highest rates of breast cancer. Hence, it is necessary to diagnose and treat this cancer in its early stages. A few early signs of breast cancer are: a lump in the breast or armpit; redness of the skin; puffing or dimpling of the breast skin; nipple discharge; or inversions or ulcerations.

Breast cancer screening includes monthly self-breast examinations and screening mammograms every alternate year. Early breast cancer is easily curable and not life-threatening. Treatment options include breast-conserving surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and/or hormonal therapy. Breast cancer risk reduction strategies include a healthy diet, regular exercise, avoidance of alcohol, first childbirth before the age of 36, and breastfeeding by choice. To conclude, breast cancer is not considered a cancer anymore but a lifestyle disease (just like diabetes and hypertension) that can be effectively managed if detected early.

Dr. Ninad Katdare, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, HCG ICS – Khubchandani Cancer Centre Colaba, Specialist in GI, Gynec and Peritoneal Oncology, Specialist in MIS and Robotic Surgery, Mumbai

Cancer is a dangerous disease that can affect anyone, and women are particularly affected by it. It is important for women to be aware of the early signs of cancer and seek medical attention promptly. Here are some early signs of cancer in women: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers. Early signs of breast cancer include a lump or thickening in the breast tissue, changes in breast size or shape, and discharge from the nipple. Women should also look for changes in the skin, such as redness, dimpling, or puckering. Cervical cancer can be detected through regular pap smears. Symptoms can include abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge and pain during intercourse. Ovarian cancer is often called the “silent killer” because symptoms can be vague. These can include abdominal bloating, pelvic pain, and changes in bowel habits. Women should also be aware of skin cancer. Signs include changes in skin color or texture or changes in the size or shape of existing moles.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.