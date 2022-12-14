E-commerce startup The Earth Connection launches natural handmade soaps

Panaji, December 14: To cater to the growing demand for niche natural products from today’s environmentally conscious new-age customers, Goa-based e-commerce startup The Earth Connection has launched a collection of natural handmade soaps and shampoos.

The two-year-old startup, founded by Pooja Kunde, offers natural handmade soaps created with 100% pure and simple ingredients. Its product range includes glycerin soaps, cow ghee herbal soaps, cow butter herbal soaps, and herbal shampoos in various fragrances.

“Be it diet, personal hygiene, or beauty, more and more customers are preferring natural products. At The Earth Connection, all products are made of 100% natural ingredients of the finest quality and come with the goodness of nature. The response to our products has been amazing and we are confident of growing at a fast pace going ahead,” said Pooja Kunde, Founder and Director of The Earth Connection.

The Earth Connection uses only the best oils, pure cow ghee, natural fragrance extractions, and permitted natural fragrances in every single piece of soap it makes. All its products are free of sulphate and parabens and have no side effects unlike products made of chemicals.

Buoyed by the response, The Earth Connection plans to expand into more product categories.

“We are working on plans to expand into natural cosmetics, organic food, spices, and apparel. We are delivering to more than 25,000 pin codes across the country and plan to cover the remaining over the coming months. We are also planning to foray into exports, where there is a lot of demand for India-made natural products,” Pooja Kunde said further.

The Earth Connection makes a range of handmade herbal soaps and cow ghee herbal soaps in over a dozen fragrances and varieties. It has also launched a trial pack of 8 tester soaps for just Rs. 299.

