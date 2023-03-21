Dynamic Cables Successfully Participates in Nepal Electric Power Lights, ELECRAMA and MEE Expo

– 400+ quality walk ins at booth

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 20: Dynamic Cables Limited (DCL), a Jaipur-based leading power cable and conductor manufacturer, recently participated in marquee exhibitions, namely Nepal Electric Power Lights Show, held in Nepal from 20th January to 22nd January 2023, ELECRAMA 2023, held in India from 18th February 2023 to 22nd February 2023 and Middle East Energy (MEE) 2023, held in Dubai from 7th March 2023 to 9th March 2023. Dynamic Cables received an encouraging response, with over 400 quality walk-ins at the event.

During the exhibitions, Dynamic Cables showcased its innovative products and exhibited its plans to reinforce the company’s commitment towards growing sustainably. There was an overwhelming response at the Dynamic cables booth, with visitors crowded from India as well as across the world, which was truly a testimony of their quality product and services. The presence of senior management of Dynamic cables at the event to showcase its product portfolio, arrange product technical specification meetings and demonstrate the product applications were very well received and appreciated by the visitors. Dynamic cable’s continuous participation in the marquee exhibitions affirms the company’s willingness to explore cooperative opportunities and expand its global footprint.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited, said: “At Dynamic Cables, it has been our endeavour to bring innovative technologies & products to the Power Cable Industry. After three years of the pandemic, these on-site expos provided the attendees with an opportunity to witness and understand our latest offerings deeply. Our participation at these expos has been an excellent opportunity for us to interact with potential buyers to help them evaluate the right products for their applications. We are delighted to share that customers responded enthusiastically to the Dynamic cables presence, thereby making our participation in this event successful.

With eleven days of high action, meeting numerous existing and potential customers and visitors, Dynamic cables received many leads for various power cables and conductors. It was a wonderful experience to participate in the Nepal Electric Power Lights Show, ELECRAMA and MEE with a great response. We thank all the visitors of the Indian & global power industry who visited our booths, admired our contribution to the Power Industry and re-iterated confidence in the quality of our products and services.

It is with great pleasure I would like to announce that we will be participating and showcasing our product portfolio in Powerlec Nigeria, which will be held in Nigeria from 27th March to 29th March 2023, Power GEN which will be held in Bangladesh from 11th May to 13th May 2023 and will return back to Nepal for its 2nd Nepal Electric, Power and Light International Exhibition which will be held from 01st September to 3rd September 2023.”

