Dynamic Cables Reports Highest Ever Nine Months Revenue

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8: Dynamic Cables Limited (DCL), a Jaipur-based leading power cable manufacturer announced its result for Q3FY23 and 9MFY23. The company reported sales of Rs 158.8 Crs for Q3 FY23 and Rs 490.2 Crs for 9Months FY23, with a healthy growth of 11% & 25.4% yoy respectively. The management has guided that the growth momentum will continue on the back of a healthy demand scenario and the headwind of raw material price volatility due to increasing geo-political tensions is behind us as such the margins are returning to normalcy and with satisfactory progress towards the development of new products, there will be further improvement in the margins

Dynamic cables were featured in Wire & Cable India Magazine, Sept-Oct,2022 edition.

On January 19, 2023, Dynamic Cables received the Pride of India brands award, 2023 organized by exchange 4 media agencies. The honor was awarded to the company for being selected as Pride of India Brands-The Best of North’ for its leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity, and continuous innovation in their products, processes, and marketing practices and for contributing to the New Bharat economy.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited said: “We are delighted to report that we have sustained our growth and were able to deliver the highest ever nine months of revenue in the company’s history. The growth was backed by our strong execution capabilities and healthy demand scenario in the domestic market. Going forward we believe the government’s continuous thrust towards infrastructure development and an uptick in private capex will provide a mid to long-term growth pathway for us. Also, it is a great honor to receive the Pride of India Award, 2023. This award is a testimony of our hard work and commitment towards building our brand.”

About Dynamic Cables Ltd.:

Dynamic Cables Ltd. is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, Power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables, and railway signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, and industrial and Export clients. The company has 3 manufacturing plants are situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.

