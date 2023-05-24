Dynamic Cables announced its result for Q4 and FY 23, Surpasses all Past Performances 

Revenue up 19% YOY

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24: Dynamic Cables Limited (DCL), a leading Jaipur-based power cable manufacturer, announced its result for Q4 and FY 23. The company reported sales of Rs 178.5 Crs for Q4 FY23 and Rs 668.6 Crs for FY23, with a healthy growth of 18.6% on a yearly basis. The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 62.8 Crs and PAT of Rs 31 Crs during the financial year. During Q4, the EBITDA margin was 10.6% as compared to 9.3% in the previous quarter. The management has guided that they are witnessing a healthy uptick in demand from both government and private sector and expects it to continue for the mid to long term, which augurs well for the company’s growth. During the year, the company also stepped up their product development initiatives, and in addition to growing the Railway Signaling segment company is also working on a few other new-age products like covered conductors and EV cables to fuel the future growth momentum. The company believes going forward, these products will help them in expanding the topline and will drive growth in margins.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ashish Mangal, Managing Director of Dynamic Cables Limited, said: “: We are delighted to report that we have concluded the financial year 2023 on a strong foothold. In the year, we created new milestones and delivered the highest-ever revenue year after year. Achieving this growth despite a high base and volatile commodity pricing environment demonstrates the demand environment that exists in the industry and the Dynamic team’s ability to grow on this opportunity. We remained committed to our goals to increase our efforts to maximize operational efficiencies across the board to cater to current and future growth, increase export traction and grow profitably.”

About Dynamic Cables Ltd.:

Dynamic Cables Ltd. is the manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LT, HT, EHVC, Power control & instrumentation cables, flexible & industrial cables, solar cables and railway signalling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, and industrial and Export clients. The company has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through a corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.

