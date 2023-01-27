Ducon Infratechnologies reports 43% rise in 9M profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Ducon Infratechnologies (BSE Code: 534674, NSE Code: Ducon) is a leading global engineering and construction company providing custom-engineered solutions in environmental control, renewable energy, infrastructure and plant maintenance. The Company reported its Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 unaudited results.

Key Financials at a Glance (Consolidated):

For 9MFY23

Consolidated Total Income at ₹53 crore

Consolidated EBITDA grew 35.64% YoY to Rs 14.69 crore

Consolidated Net Profit grew 43.39% YoY to Rs 3.93 crore

For 3QFY23

Consolidated Total Income grew 13.78% YoY to ₹ 54 crore

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 37.18% YoY to ₹53 crore

Consolidated Net Profit increased by 7.87% YoY to ₹33 crore

Speaking on the performance, Mr Arun Govil, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “We continued to focus on improving profitability and results for Q3FY23 and 9MFY23 clearly saw a sharp rise in profitability despite steady growth in topline.”

About Ducon Infratechnologies Limited:

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a rapidly growing Fossil Fuel/Coal Clean Technology Company at the forefront of bringing Fossil Fuel Clean Technology/Green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to Green Energy. Ducon Infratechnologies has diversified technologies and operates in a variety of business segments to provide solutions and meet challenges in the infrastructure, FGD systems and material handling sectors.

Ducon Infratechnologies is a leading FGD system manufacturer in India and has its own technology for limestone, seawater, and Dry Sorbent Injection. It is a well-known brand in India and abroad for FGD Technology. The company has many successfully operating FGD installations in India; the notable ones include: (i) 500 MW seawater FGD systems at the Dahanu power plant and (ii) 2×600 MW Limestone FGD system at Udupi Power Plant.

The Company provides services to global clients in a wide variety of industries such as chemical, refineries, cement, power, steel, mining and infrastructure. The Company provides single-source responsibility for the execution of major turn-key projects throughout the world.

