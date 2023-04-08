Dubcom Creative to host Rashtra Gaurav Tennis tournament

New Delhi (India), April 8: Noida Stadium is all set to host the upcoming Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament on 8th and 9th April 2023. And it’s not just for lawn tennis players!

The Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament, hosted by Dubcom Creative Pvt. Ltd. is an upcoming sporting event that provides a platform to players of all skill levels. From amateurs to the top-ranking players look forward to a platform like RGT which is one of its kind in Delhi-NCR.

More than just a sporting event, this tournament offers an unparalleled opportunity for participants from diverse backgrounds to indulge in a weekend of exciting lawn tennis. It enables players to refine their skills, display their abilities, and connect with fellow enthusiasts of the game.

RGT provides a platform for participants of all skill levels. Whether you are an amateur player or a seasoned tennis player, RGT is a platform for you.

The Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament is sponsored by some well-known brands like Grand Thornton, Onextal, Pachauli, Healthskool, STAG, O and Kai Bearings, Canara Bank, Ankur Timber, Kailash Hospital, Sumitra Hospital, Pietos.com, Anandini, Tradeopedia, Parmar Clinic, Sevak Foundation Khelo News India.

Tennis enthusiasts have the opportunity to witness some exhilarating matches at the upcoming Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament, which will take place at the Noida Stadium on April 8th and 9th 2023.

The tournament features a diverse range of categories including Men’s open, Women’s open, Mixed doubles, 35+, 45+, 55+, 65+, Singles and doubles. The tournament promises to offer an exciting and diverse range of matches that cater to a wide range of tennis fans.

In addition to the excitement of playing tennis and meeting new people, the Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament offers several amenities to make the event even more enjoyable.

There will be fun games, participants will receive meals, snacks, beverages, and energy drinks to stay hydrated and nourished throughout the tournament. As tennis can be an intense and strenuous sport, we will also have on-site physiotherapy and first-aid facilities available to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

Participants can also look forward to winning some exciting prizes! The Total prize money is Rs. 2,08,000, and there are also gift coupons worth Rs. 8,00,000, and lucky draw worth Rs. 18,000 to be won.

If you’re interested in participating in the tournament, you can register by visiting RGT.dubcomcreative.com. For any queries, you can contact 9818224484 or 9910809010.

The Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament has grown exponentially over the years, with the participation of top-ranking national level players in each edition. The tournament has become a prestigious platform for players to showcase their skills and compete against the best.

With the continuous support of our sponsors, the tournament has been able to expand and attract a wider audience. Dubcom Creative Pvt. Ltd. the organizers of the tournament, have a never-stop philosophy and are committed to providing an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike.

With each passing year, the Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament promises to be bigger and better than the last, and you can look forward to hosting more successful events in the coming years.

So what are you waiting for? Take a break from your busy schedule, play some tennis, and stand a chance to win some amazing prizes at the Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament!

