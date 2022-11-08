Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) predicts India's resources will drive GDP growth |

The middle-eastern fund claims that India's untapped resources will need to be extracted in order to drive the country's demand for new infrastructure and to facilitate a housing boom.

The Dubai Investment Fund (DIF), an international asset management company headquartered in Dubai, believes that India enjoys a significant cost advantage in both the manufacture of steel and the conversion of alumina.

Because of its advantageous position, it may take advantage of export prospects to rapidly rising markets in Asia. As of 2022, the total number of mines in India that filed reports was anticipated to reach 1,425, with 525 mines filing reports for metallic and 720 for non-metallic minerals.

Because minerals are valuable natural resources used as important raw materials for entire industries, the mining industry's expansion is necessary for a nation's overall industrial development.

According to DIF, the large deposits of numerous metallic and non-metallic minerals that India is endowed with serve as a basis for increasing and advancing the nation's mining industry.

In terms of metallic minerals such as bauxite, chromites, iron ore, and lignite, as well as in terms of mineral fuels such as coal and lignite, analysts at DIF have concluded that India is essentially capable of meeting its own needs.

The DIF is of the opinion that India's metals and mining industry has the potential to impact GDP growth and foreign exchange earnings significantly and to give end-use industries such as building, infrastructure, automotive, and electricity, amongst others, a competitive edge by obtaining essential raw materials at reasonable rates.

The expansion of the automobile industry and the construction of new infrastructure are two key factors driving growth in this sector. In particular, DIF also expressed similar expectations on its Twitter page.

The electricity and cement industries are also contributing to the expansion of this sector. Given the robust growth projections for the residential and commercial building industry, analysts at DIF anticipate that demand for iron and steel will continue.

The company believes that there is a large potential for developing new mining capacities in iron ore, bauxite, and coal, as well as a significant number of prospects for discovering sub-surface deposits in the future.

Steel, zinc, and aluminium manufacturers continue to benefit from attractive business prospects made available by the construction of infrastructure projects. Iron and steel are essential components of the construction and real estate industries.

The analysts at DIF believe that the demand for these metals will continue, particularly in light of the optimistic growth projections for the residential and commercial building industries.

The Government of India has also contributed to the growth of the metals and mining sector by adopting major policy measures. These initiatives have helped the sector thrive.

The National Mineral Policy, authorized by the government in February 2019, has ensured that there would be improvements in regulation and enforcement, as well as more transparency, balanced social and economic growth, and sustainable mining processes. The policy elevates mining activities to the industry level and increases private sector support.

The goal of the policy, according to analysts at DIF, is to make it easier for mining companies to merge and acquire one another, to encourage participation from the private sector in exploration, and to make it possible to transfer mineral corridors that have been created specifically for metals and mining leases.

In a post-covid scenario, the Dubai Investment Fund (DIF) anticipates that rising local demand and exports will considerably fuel the industry's expansion and contribute to GDP growth.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in