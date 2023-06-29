Driver Logistics Expands 3PL Service to Rajkot in Gujarat

Driver Logistics, a reputed logistics company based out of Kochi, Kerala, is pleased to announce the expansion of its 3PL services to Rajkot in Gujarat. This expansion represents a significant milestone for the company, which has, in a short span of 4 years, now extended its operations and services to 7 states.

Driver Logistics has built a strong reputation in the logistics industry with its focus on customer service backed by the latest technologies. Currently, Driver Logistics has successful operations in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. With the expansion into Gujarat, the company will serve a wider network of businesses in the region, offering tailored 3PL transportation and warehousing services to meet their specific requirements.

Driver Logistics serves 21 companies and operates a fleet of over 200 vehicles. Its workforce consists of more than 527 skilled professionals who work across 50 warehouses, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and prompt deliveries. Its clients include major national brands in electronics, home appliances, automotive, FMCG and pharmaceutical products.

“Our expansion into Gujarat is a significant milestone for Driver Logistics,” said Mr. Rashad, Director of Operations at Driver Logistics. “Gujarat is the top performer in the National Logistics Index and has excellent infrastructure, manufacturing and trade sectors, with a booming logistics industry. We perceive our expansion into Gujarat as an opportunity to provide customers in the state with our customer-centric 3PL warehousing and transportation operations using cutting-edge logistics technology.”

In the coming years, Driver Logistics plans to extend its services across more states in India and provide them to companies in different sectors and industries.

About Driver Logistics:

Driver Logistics is a 3PL company based out of Kochi, Kerala. Established in 2019, the company has grown rapidly from a modest start in its home state. Driver Logistics now serves clients across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Comprising of a team of young, dedicated professionals, Driver Logistics has invested in developing the latest logistics technology to offer its clients a unique logistics solution. The company has set up a wholly-owned software subsidiary, Qompass Now, for this purpose. With a focus on service and technology, Driver Logistics has grown by leaps and bounds and represents the face of logistics in India tomorrow.

