Dr Vidyulata Swapnil Naik hosts an Ayurvedic Congress event as a presenter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Dr Vidyulata Swapnil Naik’s “Harba Care Ayurvedic & Cosmetology Clinic & Academy” in Andheri West has successfully treated so many patients with Ayurvedic Panchkarmas, who have previously advised Surgery for Joint pain, Arthritis, Sciatica, Spondylitis etc. She has also treated patients with P.C.O.D., Infertility, thyroid hormonal imbalance and lifestyle disorders for ten years now. She has done her M.D. in Ayurveda and is a Topper in CIDESCO Cosmetology from Zurich – Switzerland University with a decade’s expertise in treating Cosmetic problems like Acne, Pigmentation, Wrinkles, Anti-ageing treatments, Sun-damaged skin and all Hair problems including sudden Hair Fall, Thinning of Hair, Dandruff etc. Dr Vidyulata is a pioneer in “Ayurvedic Cosmetology” by blending the ancient Ayurvedic knowledge of medicines and Rasakalpas with the present advanced Cosmetology Machines.

In this recent International Congress, she was the presenter. These International Conferences are held at least once in two years. This is our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s initiative to spread the highest quality of knowledge, practice and products of Ayurveda throughout the country and world. Recently, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, addressed the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. He also inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes. The 9th edition of the World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo is witnessing the active participation of more than 4,000 overseas delegates representing more than 40 countries and all states of India. There are more than 300 Ayurveda patronised companies in the International AROGYA Expo of WAC, where Individuals and institutions from India and abroad showcased various programmes related to Ayurveda.

Dr Vidyulata was selected for Poster presentation amongst 4,000 doctors. Her topic was “The Use of Raskalpas with a High-frequency machine in Acne treatment”. They met the Honorable Dr Pramod Sawant – The Chief Minister of Goa, the honourable Mr Shripad Naik – Minister of Goa and Ayush Mantralay, the honourable Dr Rajesh Koteja – The Minister of Ayush Mantralay and many more respected personalities and foreign delegates. “We adopt the Panchkarma treatment that Detoxifies the body, helps in fighting many diseases and cures joint problems, Spondylosis and even Sciatica problems,” reveals Dr Vidyulata. This treatment ranges from 7 to 21 days ranging from the severity of the problem with an extremely high success rate. HarbaCare also offers Cosmetic Treatments for all skin-related issues like acne, ageing signs, and pigmentation using Ayurvedic Medicines and adopting the latest technique of machines like Hydrafacial, LASERS, Mesotherapy and Derma treatments. “We treat a lot of college students and working professionals who have the fascination to look beautiful. We have successfully treated Models and actresses for uneven skin tone, acne, open pores, fine lines and wrinkles. BB Glow therapy is a wonderful treatment for pigmentation and is in great demand. Other cosmetic procedures of Microblading and Micropigmentation are proving a boon for patients with thin eyebrow hair or improper eyebrow shapes and dark, pigmented lips,” says Dr Vidyulata. To spread this vital knowledge of Cosmetology, Dr Vidyulata launched her HerbaCare Cosmetology Academy for Doctors of all streams, and in just three years after launch, Dr Vidyulata has trained hundreds of Doctors of different medical streams from different Indian states who are now practising very well, “So this makes it easy for any patient anywhere across India to visit the nearest centre of HarbaCare Cosmetology Club headed by doctors trained at HarbaCare Academy. We also provide online consultation through our website, and the medicines & our cosmetic products are directly couriered to our patients,” she mentioned. “There is a growing need among girls desiring cosmetic treatments before their marriage or those needing long-lasting treatments for special events,” she added.

HarbaCare’s Ayurvedic Cosmetology is now even picking up amongst patients of European countries, Dubai, U.S.A. online through.

www.harbacareacademy.com, and one can also take Appointments on 9699152041,” she concluded

