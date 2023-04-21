Dr. Swapnil Pande From Dr. Richa’s Cosmodent Receives The Global Outreach Healthcare Award 2023 For Outstanding Implantologist Of The Year

The doctor was awarded for his noteworthy contribution to the global healthcare sector

New Delhi (India), April 20: The knowledge most people have about implants is limited to hair and skin. However, implantology is a major branch of dentistry that is yet to find its way into mainstream discourses. Achieving a significant feat in this domain, Dr. Swapnil Pande (BDS, MDS, Ph.D.) receives the Global Outreach Healthcare Award 2023 for being the Outstanding Implantologist of The Year. The award officially recognized his contribution to the global healthcare sector and acknowledged his expertise in the field of advanced dentistry.

Every year, the Global Outreach Medical & Health Association (GOMHA) presents the Global Outreach Healthcare Award to recognize exceptional accomplishments in allied health fields across the globe. This award encompasses various healthcare professions such as dentistry, pharmacy, midwifery, nursing, medicine, optometry, audiology, psychology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, athletic training, and others.

Professionals like Dr. Swapnil receiving this award are honored with a medal and a certificate in recognition of their achievements. The recipient is selected by a panel of judges, which includes the President and Vice President of GOMHA, along with another distinguished individual.

Along with his wife, Dr. Richa Mehta (BDS, MDS, FAGE), Dr. Swapnil practices at Dr. Richa’s Cosmodent, Mira Road, Mumbai. The cosmetic and dental clinic follows a family dentistry module with the aim of developing a healthy relationship with the patients and providing them with comprehensive dental care. The husband-wife duo has equipped the clinic with modern equipment and tools that are in sync with the ongoing tech and medical trends. The clinic is popular across the city of Mumbai for recommending and undertaking procedures like root canal treatment, dental fillings, dental implants, braces & aligners, and more.

Talking about his achievement, Dr. Swapnil stresses the importance of building a rapport with patients to bring out the best in doctors. He says, “Especially in fields like dentistry, a patient needs to feel at home and completely comfortable while being treated by a doctor. We have always believed that taking time out to listen to the patients and understanding the minute details of their issues can significantly enhance the treatment. I feel honored to receive such recognition at a global stage and will do my best to continue our approach toward helping our patients lead healthy and happy lives!”

