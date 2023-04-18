Dr. Sudheer Dara of Epione Pain Management Receives “Pain Management Specialist of the Year 2022-23″

Dr. Sudheer Dara MBBS MD, FIAPM, has been recognized as the Pain Management Specialist of the Year 2022-23 (South India) at the India Brand Icon Awards and Conference presented by Cybermedia

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18: Hyderabad-based Pain Management Specialist, Dr. Sudheer Dara MBBS MD, FIAPM, has been recognized as the Pain Management Specialist of the Year 2022-23 (South India) at the India Brand Icon Awards and Conference presented by Cyber media on 14th April 2023. The prestigious award was presented by former Australian bowler Brett Lee at the Holiday Inn in Andheri East, Mumbai.

Dr. Sudheer Dara is the Founder of Epione Pain Management Clinic, one of the leading pain management centres in South India. Dr. Sudheer Dara is an eminent Pain Physician and founder of Plasma therapy for Musculoskeletal Pain in India and he is renowned globally for his relentless effort in the field of Pain Medicine. He is the supreme figure in establishing and growing Pain Medicine as a specialty branch in India which deals with treating patients who is suffering with chronic pain. He trained more than 5000 doctors in the same field to upscale this speciality in India.

This concept of regenerative therapy have been very well accepted in western countries. More than a decade of research was done by him to understand the advantages and pitfalls of Plasma therapy for Joint pain in Asian community and after that he formulated various protocols to use this technique for betterment of the society suffering with chronic pain.

Dr Sudheer Dara started India’s first Multidisciplinary Pain management centre “EPIONE PAIN MANAGEMENT CENTER AND REGENERATIVE CLINIC” in Hyderabad to treat patients with chronic pain in holistic manner. Epione Pain Management Centre is the unique healthcare brand that’s pioneering change in the healthcare industry. This novel pain management Centre leverages state-of-the-art tools to non-invasively treat patients with chronic pain complaints. Till now 15,000 patients of chronic Knee pain have been treated with Regenerative therapy (Plasma Therapy) Non surgically. Now, Epione Pain Management Centre is expanded to Chennai, Indore, Vizag and upcoming projects are soon to happen in Dubai and East African countries.

Over the years, Dr. Dara has gained immense expertise in managing a diverse range of chronic and acute pain conditions with comprehensive healthcare solutions that include advanced diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitation services. He is known for his compassionate and patient-centric approach, which allows him to understand his patients’ pain and provide customized care plans to alleviate their symptoms.

Speaking on the occasion, an elated Dr. Sudheer Dara said, “It is a great honour to receive this award, and I am grateful to the India Brand Icon Awards and Conference and Time Cyber media for recognizing my efforts in Pain Management. At Epione Pain Management Clinic, we are dedicated to ensuring our patients’ well-being and improving their quality of life. It feels wonderful to receive recognition for our hard work.”

The India Brand Icon Awards and Conference aim to recognize and honour the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations from various fields such as healthcare, education, entertainment, and more. The awards are based on an extensive research process that evaluates the nominees’ performance, innovation, and social impact.

Dr. Dara’s Pain Management Clinic, Epione, has garnered immense respect and recognition across the country for its commitment to providing high-quality pain management services to patients. The clinic uses state-of-the-art technologies and evidence-based practices to offer patients the most advanced pain management solutions. In addition, the clinic has a team of highly qualified and experienced doctors, nurses, and therapists who work tirelessly to ensure patients receive the best in class care.

Dr Sudheer Dara is also a Recipient of India book of records for doing the highest number of PRP for musculoskeletal pain in 2022 and Awarded with Humanitarian Award in 2022, Bharatiya Ratna award in 2022 by Padma Shri Padmaja Gaddam Reddy, Best pain physician award by Times Cybermedia in 2022 by Mr. Sunil Gavaskar, Rashtriya Gaurav Award for excellence in field of Pain Medicine in 2022, Indian Achievers Award in January 2023 by Mr. Nitin Gadkari.

The Pain Management Specialist of the Year 2022-23 award (South India) is a testament to Dr. Sudheer Dara’s dedication, expertise, and passion for helping people manage pain effectively. As he continues to provide exceptional care to his patients, he hopes to inspire other pain management specialists to strive for excellence and improve the quality of life of people living with chronic pain.

