Dr. Shekhar Kanti Sarkar, DY. Registrar Of MSSV Assam Meeting With Union Sports Minister, GOI At New Delhi, 20 Ashoka Road Residence

New Delhi (India), February 13: Sports has always been an integral part of our overall development and improvement. Yet it goes unnoticed in most of the curriculums. This is why governments and higher officials are taking the initiative to bring it into the limelight through various events. One such initiative has been taken by Dr. Sarkar too.

On the 3rd of June 2022, the Dy. Registrar (Admin) of the Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Assam, Dr. Shekhar Kanti Sarkar met the Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Hon’ble Anurag Thakur at his New Delhi Residence on Ashoka Road.

The meeting was for an official discussion about the improvement and development of sports infrastructure and other allied upliftment issues of the university. With a focus on the betterment of the next batch of students who will be spending maximum time on the university premises, the meeting was aimed at making sports accessible to all the students. And, the minister has assured every kind of support to the University as per the sport’s guidelines and schemes of the Government of India.

Honourable Anurag Thakur conveyed his best wishes and offered full support for the bright future of the University. He also promised to help the university in every possible way with the aim to secure the northeastern part of the country.

The highlights of the discussion involved understanding the positive aspects of sports on the overall development of a student and how students can incorporate sports into their lifestyle. In today’s time, sports are the key to staying healthy and fit. It not only improves our physical health but also nurtures our mental abilities. Right from preventing chronic diseases to combating psychological issues like depression, stress, and anxiety, sports can handle it all and should be a part of every university and school. It is a must for active student life.

With so much stress on students today, involvement in sports helps maintain a healthy heart and blood circulation, control cholesterol, lower blood sugar, and pressure levels, and improve muscle strength.

Besides these, obesity is a commonly occurring issue in students, and regular indulgence in sports can help keep it at bay. Also, it will promote healthy eating habits among students.

It is easier to be into sports and to be happy at the same time, as is believed by Dr. S K Sarkar. Not just this, with the incorporation of sports in one’s life, they will enjoy multiple other benefits like increased levels of endorphins. Endorphins being the happy hormones will help the students to get that “feel good” factor, which is necessary to combat stress and anxiety in their lives.

The government of India truly understands the value of games and sports in a student’s life and will offer full support to make it an intangible part of their lives. The students will get to experience enhanced social relationships, develop crucial life skills, manage their time well, and get more disciplined. Sports will help them develop a better value system. It will also promote sports as a career option for many potential students.

It is strongly believed that this discussion between our Union Sports Minister and Dr. S K Sarkar will bring positive waves in the sports arena of Assam, benefitting both the students and the university.

This university is the people’s university of Assam in its true sense, which is being run with the support of the Assam Government and by 40 lakh followers of Srimanta Sankaradev Sangha of Assam. The sports initiative on its premises is surely going to mark its successful start.

We are hopeful that in the coming days, university sports are as glorious as we have dreamt it to be.

