Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary was honoured with the Ophthalmologist of the Year award 2023

Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary

New Delhi (India), April 19: India is home to over 1.3 billion people, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 62 million people in India are affected by some form of visual impairment. Many of these cases are preventable or treatable, but access to eye care services remains a challenge for many people, particularly in rural areas.

Eye doctors in India play a crucial role in addressing this challenge by providing comprehensive eye care services to patients and preventing visual impairment by promoting eye health education and raising awareness about the importance of regular eye check-ups.

Fortunately, India also has a wealth of highly skilled and experienced ophthalmologists (eye doctors). Every year, various ophthalmologists receive recognition and awards for their exceptional work and contributions to the field. This year, Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary was honored with the Ophthalmologist of the Year award by Hindustan Times at HT City – Crowns of Delhi Award 2023.

Dr. Sanjay Chaudhary is a renowned ophthalmologist and a leading expert in cataract and refractive surgery. He has over 35 years of experience in the field and is the founder and director of the Eye7 Group of Eye Hospitals in New Delhi, India. The institute a state-of-the-art facility and one of the most advanced eye hospital chain in India that provide comprehensive eye care services to patients from around the world.

Refractive surgery, including LASIK and other procedures, has become increasingly popular in India, as people seek to improve their vision and reduce their dependence on glasses and contact lenses. This couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Chaudhary who is also known for introducing innovative techniques and technologies to India. He introduced the world’s most advanced laser vision correction technology, Contoura Vision in India.

He performed over 80,000 vision correction surgeries. He is also one of the few surgeons in India who can perform lens implantation surgery for vision correction, ICL which is a highly advanced technology that can provide better visual outcomes for patients with high myopia. Dr. Chaudhary has been featured in Indian record books for performing the highest number of ICL-Procedures in India for consecutive 8 years (2014 to 2022). He is also the first eye doctor in the world to visit the ICL Manufacturing Plant in Switzerland and be a part of the global phakic IOL research team.

He is also expert in advanced cataract surgery techniques, including phacoemulsification and femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery. He is among the first few cataract surgeons to introduce the latest artificial intelligence-assisted cataract surgery in India.

Dr. Chaudhary is also the founder of the 7 Sight Foundation, a charity eye care hospital that has provided free comprehensive eye check-ups and treatment to over 4,000 patients from around Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Patients speak highly of Dr. Chaudhary, describing him as kind, caring, and highly skilled. He takes the time to listen to his patient’s concerns and provides personalized treatment plans to meet their needs. His contributions to the field of ophthalmology have helped many patients regain their vision and lead a better quality of life. His dedication to his patients and the field of ophthalmology is what sets him apart and makes him the best ophthalmologist of the year.

