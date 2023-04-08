Dr RG Patel appointed as expert member of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Surrogacy Board

Dr R G Patel is an infertility, IVF, and ART Specialist, and director of Sunflower Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 3: Renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician and Director of Sunflower Hospital Dr RG Patel, has been appointed as an expert member of the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board by the union health ministry.

Dr Patel’s appointment to the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board, which functions under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, is for the purposes of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, according to an official notification.

“I feel privileged and honoured to be appointed to the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board. I express my sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya for placing their faith in me and appointing me to the board. I will give my best as an expert member of the board,” said Dr Patel.

Dr Patel is a gynaecologist, infertility and In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) specialist. He has been performing IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and ovum donation procedures for more than 22 years. He performs around 1,500 IVF and ICSI procedures a year and has facilitated 20,000+ live births through such procedures. He has also successfully conducted 2,800 Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) procedures.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Act is critical in shaping the future of artificial reproductive technologies in the country and aims to bring a positive shift to providing valuable patient experience.

“Since the infertility burden in the country is rising, it is crucial to have a proper regulatory framework that enhances patient satisfaction and that is what I as an expert member will try to contribute to,” he added.

