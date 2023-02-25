Dr Rela Hospital’s First Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic Opens in Ahmedabad City

Ahmedabad (India), February 24: Cure World Medical Tourism, in association with Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC), Chennai which is a quaternary care hospital, dedicated to fostering and responding to the needs of diverse patient population. RIMC was established under the leadership of Prof. Mohamed Rela, a leading surgeon in the field of liver transplant and surgery, with the world record of successful liver transplantation of 5 days old girl child. RIMC is the largest hospital having dedicated liver intensive care units in the country, world’s 2nd largest liver transplant Centre, Now have come together for launching the Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant clinic, which is no less than a boon to the Ahmadabad City. With the opening of such ultramodern clinic, the residents of Ahmadabad and nearby areas will benefit from best paediatric services for Bone Marrow transplant expertise consultations for the children.Dr. Rishab Bharadwaj is a consultant Paediatric Haemato – Oncologist and Bone Marrow transplant physician. He is a renowned doctor who deals with a wide range of symptoms and conditions like Thalassemia, Anaemia, Bleeding Disorders, all types of Blood Cancers, Recurrent Infections, Solid Tumours, Platelet Disorders, Immune Deficiency, will be visiting Ahmadabad every month to help children at the Maple Trade Centre Clinic.

Dr Naresh Shanmugam, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, the Head &Clinical lead of Department Paediatrics at Dr Rela Institute & Medical Centre, Chennai, said “Dr Rela institute is committed to provide excellent healthcare with the help of cutting-edge technology. Our Liver transplant team and Bone Marrow transplant team headed by Prof. Rela, who has over 30 years of experience & has personally done more than 5000 paediatric liver transplants. With advanced technology, robotic donor hepatectomy is performed at our hospital. Our state-of-the-art paediatric department will down to last detail to serve with commitment and compassion. Our team of dedicated doctors and staff are experienced enough to provide highest quality healthcare.”

The department of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, Immunology and BMT at Chennai boasts of dedicated Consultants coupled with world class infrastructure and technology, making us one of the premier institutes for quaternary care in the country.

We offer advanced multimodal integrated care including BMT for pediatric benign hematological disorders like haemoglobinopathies, bone marrow failure syndromes and bleeding disorders, as well as malignancies such as leukemias, lymphomas and solid tumors.

We are one of the few teams in the country to have completed more than 100 Pediatric bone marrow transplants. We also have the distinction of having performed a bone marrow transplant in a patient who has received a liver transplant previously.

Our bone marrow transplant team performs all types of transplants, including matched family donor transplants, matched unrelated donor transplants (from stem cell registries like DATRI and DKMS), haploidentical (half matched) transplants as well as advanced procedures such as T-cell depleted haploidentical transplants.

We have a state-of-the-art BMT unit facility, managed by a dedicated team of pediatric hematologists with more than 10 years of expertise in BMT, and pediatric BMT trained intensivists providing 24×7 PICU care, infectious disease specialists, and dedicated nurses supported by comprehensive lab services and a round-the-clock Blood Bank. The entire transplant unit is equipped with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters to protect against infections and strict aseptic measures are followed throughout the entire hospital stay.

We have the support of various government schemes along with Kids in Need Foundation, India to enable patients to access high end treatment at an affordable cost.

Dr Rishab, said ‘We are constantly looking to innovate and update ourselves as a team, with the singular goal of improving children’s lives. We believe that every child is entitled to a healthy future”.

Dr Deenadayalan, said “We believe all patients should be offered a stem cell donor, which is why we are pioneering haploidentical (half matched) transplants. Curative and compassionate care at an affordable cost is what we strive for.”

The association with The Cure World Medical Tourism Pvt Ltd and Dr.Rela Institute and Medical Center is a boon for the people of the Gujarat. Since the organization is specially designed for patients who need to have good medical facilities and supports the process of providing the best personalized and affordable medical care by Indian expert doctors.

