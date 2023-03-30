Dr. Polaris, a medical edtech startup introduces the Study-a-thon series to top MBBS exams & PG entrance in a single go

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29: Dr. Polaris, a medical e-Learning startup, has launched the Medical PG Entrance Prep space, with their latest study programme Study-a-thon. It is an Internal/Semester based Study marathon series with scheduled pre-recorded MBBS theory based videos, Live PG Entrance Sessions, Live Practical Videos, Practical Mocks, Qbanks & Test Series, to make sure that the aspirants are theory-ready, practical-ready & PG-entrance ready for the present Internal/Semester topics.

According to Dr. Sharook Mubarak, Founder & CEO, Dr. Polaris, “Medical PG entrance is one of the most competitive exams in India. Every year, approximately 2 lakh aspirants attend the exam and only 15% to 20% get into the PG seat. One of the best solutions for grasping a seat is to start the preparation early and be consistent, but without losing focus on MBBS itself. However, that’s easier said than done.

In reality, MBBS students from day one tend to focus more on PG Entrance prep, which targets objective question patterns, which may make the student compromise their foundation & conceptual part of medical learning. We’ve been working a lot to come up with a solution where a student achieves a good foundation along with PG Entrance prep – all aligned in a single line. After months of research & preparation, the platform is launching PG prep with an aim to introduce a new culture of MBBS to PG Entrance learning and study-a-thon series is a perfect starter for that.

PG Entrance Prep is a marathon for sure & to finish that, the edtech platform is introducing some Short High-Intensity systematic sprints like Study-a-thon. During each academic year of MBBS life, the students will have 3 Semesters/Internal exams and Study-a-thon will primarily focus on preparing them for PG Entrance based on their current Semester/Internal topics, along with giving them resources to make them university exam ready as well. This way they can focus on their MBBS & PG Entrance simultaneously”.

About Dr. Polaris

Dr. Polaris is a medical learning platform that has been providing supplementary learning content for MBBS Students to augment their campus learning for more than a year now. There are around 1000 hours of CBME-Integrated Video lectures, 1800+ Digital notes & 100 Animated Case Simulations in their Content library, helping several students top their MBBS University exams for the past academic year. The brand will be a level ahead with the start of the Study-a-thon programme.

