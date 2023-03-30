Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Since 1999, Dr. Padmakar Nandekar, who is the honorary secretary of Jalkiran CHS, has been working to make Cuffe Parade a beautiful, world-class area. He said at a recent event that he wanted the area to look as nice as Central Park in Manhattan, New York City. Shri Rahul Narwekar, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, helped him out. He has given Rs. 500 crore to make South Mumbai look better.

Dr. Nandekar is also working on making Cuffe Parade free of encroachments, in addition to making it look nicer. Shri Narwekar promised to help with this mission and talked about plans to use artificial grass in part of the Bay View Marina Garden, which Dr. Nandekar and others built.

The Golden Jubilee celebration of Jalkiran CHS, where Shri Narwekar was felicitated, saw the presence of many eminent personalities, including BJP Corporators, Makarand Narwekar, and Harshita Narvekar. Shri Narwekar got 164 votes and was chosen as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2022.

Shri Narwekar is a well-known political figure in Maharashtra. He is a lawyer by trade and serves as an MLA for the Colaba Assembly seat. He used to be a part of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. He was also the spokesperson for the Shiv Sena Youth Wing.

Shri Narwekar’s father, Shri Suresh Narwekar, was a council member. Shri Narwekar comes from a political family. Shri Narwekar was a member of the Shiv Sena in 2014 and tried to get a ticket to run for the Lok Sabha, but he was not chosen. Shiv Sena wouldn’t give him a ticket, so he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He ran for the Maval Lok Sabha seat but lost. He later joined the BJP and, in 2022, became the second-youngest person in any Indian state to hold the position of Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Cuffe Parade is one of the nicest parts of Mumbai, and Jalkiran CHS is a well-known residential building there. The building is home to a diverse group of people and has a lot to offer its residents. S. Raheja Realty, a well-known company that has been in the real estate business since 1965, constructed it.

Cuffe Parade is a business district in Mumbai, Maharashtra, that has been around for a long time and is important. It has a strong social and physical infrastructure. It is next to Nariman Point to the north, which is part of the city’s larger CBD area. The area has become a center for large commercial and residential high-rises, such as the Jalkiran CHS. It is easy to get to from other parts of the city by road, which makes it a popular place to live.

Shri Rahul Narwekar and other well-known people agree with Dr. Padmakar Nandekar’s vision for Cuffe Parade, which is to turn the area into a world-class destination. Because of his hard work and vision, Dr. Nandekar has become a major force in the growth of Cuffe Parade and an inspiration to many.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.