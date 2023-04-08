Dr. Gunda Sapna Prakash Rao, founder & CEO of Scure Super Speciality Hospital has received the Prestigious HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3: Dr. Gunda Sapna Prakash Rao, the Founder & CEO of SCURE Super Specialty Hospital, has been awarded the prestigious Women Awards HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023 for her exceptional contribution to the field of gynecology. The ceremony, held at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad, was attended by prominent dignitaries such as Telangana Education Minister Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy, BRS MLC Smt. Kavitha, Smt. Roja Selvamani (Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh), and Smt. Laxmi Rao (CEO, HMTV). . Celebrating the elegance of womanhood and also expressing gratitude towards women for their contribution to society, hmtv, for the first time, organised the Nari Puraskar-2023 (women awards) in Hyderabad on Friday.

Dr. Gunda Sapna Prakash Rao is a highly skilled gynecologist with 22 years of experience, dedicated to providing exceptional care to her patients. She completed her MBBS degree at MGM Medical College in Aurangabad before pursuing her DGO at LTMGH in Mumbai

Dr. Sapna furthered her education with a PGDUSG at Annamalai University, followed by a PGDCG in Cosmetic Gynecology. Dr.Sapna has also completed additional training in colposcopy, hysteroscopy, and laparoscopy, demonstrating her commitment to providing advanced care to her patients.

Dr. Sapna’s passion for women’s health led her to pursue a fellowship in IVF at a prestigious center in Ahmedabad. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of women’s health issues, including menstrual disorders, fertility problems, and menopause management. She is also highly skilled in managing high-risk pregnancies and performing complex gynecological surgeries.

Throughout her career, Dr. Sapna has been recognized for her contributions to the field of gynecology. She is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest advances in women’s health care. If you’re looking for a highly skilled and compassionate gynecologist in Chodawaram, Dr. Gunda Sapna Prakash Rao is an excellent choice. Her years of experience and dedication to women’s health make her a trusted and respected provider in her community. She extended her services at Rampalli SCURE hospitals, Hyderabad.

The remarkable story of Dr. Gunda Sapna Prakash Rao is a true inspiration for women entrepreneurs everywhere. Her unwavering determination and tireless efforts have earned her the prestigious HMTV Nari Puraskar 2023, a well-deserved honor that recognizes her remarkable achievements. Dr. Sapna’s story serves as a beacon of hope for countless young women entrepreneurs, proving that with the right attitude, hard work, and dedication, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness. Her success is a reminder that anything is possible if you remain focused and committed to your dreams.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.