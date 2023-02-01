Dr. Deepak Singh’s Book ‘His Holiness THE DALAI LAMA and His Footstep’ Is Getting Rave Reviews*

New Delhi (India), February 1: Producer, content creator and writer Dr. Deepak Singh’s books are quite fascinating and are popular both in India and in many other parts of the world. Now, one of his books titled ‘His Holiness THE DALAI LAMA and His Footsteps,’ has been published recently and is already getting rave reviews from all quarters.

Dr. Deepak Singh is also a very well-known content creator and film producer and he is known to produce films both in India and Hollywood. He is also a very established name in the field of brand building and media consultancy. Dr. Deepak Singh has always been enthusiastic about bringing out relevant and various kinds of content. He has been working on several true-life stories in audio-visual formats.

Talking about the one and only Dalai Lama Dr. Deepak Singh said, “His Holiness Dalai Lama’s journey has always been an inspiration to me. Whenever I have seen him in the public glare, on TV or just happened to get a glimpse of him at the Ashoka hotel in New Delhi, I have always seen him cool, calm, composed and smiling. His face and his whole personality reflect so much inner peace and positivity as if you never want to take away your eyes from him. I always looked up to him as my source of inspiration. He has inspired me to see life differently. I keep on picking up inspirational stories and then keep putting them in the form of various books so that readers can get to read different and interesting stories and get inspired from life.”

He continued and said, “Dalai Lama is one such personality who had me intrigued for years now. Before putting it in a book form, I researched the material for a minimum of 3 years. COVID-19 provided me ample time to research for the book, talk to various people who have known or met Dalai Lama and gather information and source authentic materials from various available platforms.

Producer & Writer Deepak Singh’s journey has been very inspiring. He also produced the critically acclaimed and well-received film Hindi called ‘Soorma’, which was based on the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. He produced another film called ‘Tiger’ which was about a Sikh boxer who was later banned and subsequently he was hailed to compel authorities in amending the boxing laws. He has also created short films like ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Continuity’ which depict the interaction between a vegetable seller and a production controller from a shooting crew and subsequently show how it changes their life.

Notably, Dr. Deepak Singh received an honorary Doctorate in Mass Media and Communication from California University.

Written by Dr. Deepak Singh ‘His Holiness THE DALAI LAMA and His Footstep’ sheds light on the enlightening personality of Dalai Lama who has been an inspiration to millions of people and revered across the world for more than 5 decades now. This book is going to be published in 7 languages – Chinese, German, Spanish, French, Panjabi, Tibet & Arabic. Deepak Singh’s previous book ‘Bravo Yadav’ has also won accolades it is an inspirational story on India’s Youngest Param Vir Chakra Holder. The book is published by Har Anand International Publications.

