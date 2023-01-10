Dr Chackochen & Mrs. Moly’s Unique Family/Marriage Wellness Programs at Corporates that Reduce Stress and Brings Productivity at Work

ISSUES IN MARRIAGE, BRING DOWN PRODUCTIVITY AT WORKPLACE – Dr. Chackochen & Mrs. Moly, Family Life Educators and Counsellors are helping out Corporates to find solution to the problem, with proven results of helping organizations to increase productivity at their workplace through their Family/Marriage Wellness Programs.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9: Dr. Chackochen and his wife Mrs. Moly, born in Kollam, Kerala, and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the couple tremendously works towards a sensational problem the general workforce faces in a day-to-day life, which affects the productivity of the organizations.

Dr. Chackochen holds a Ph.D. in Management, Masters in Psychology, Masters in Family Life Education, with 32 years of experience in working with Corporates and 20 years of experience working in the field of marriage, family counselling and therapy. His wife Moly is a family counsellor assisting him.

Organizational risks not only fall upon the employees and the management directly, but also are dumped indirectly in the homes of employees by the psychological problems they face. Mental Health needed to be spoken to the right person, who always lends ears to hear or to someone who opens up with the right choices and is being helped with care and concern.

“LOSING CONTROL OVER THINGS ALWAYS DOESN’T NEED A DIRECT REASON. INDIRECT EPISODES OF OUR DAILY LIVES ALSO HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE PRODUCTIVITY AT THE WORKPLACE.”

What if a worker faces gigantic problems at home, where he lacks proper sleep, which results in meager tranquillity? What if there existed a poor understanding in the union with his/her spouse?

Being less spoken out, this challenge works hard on the minds of the individuals. Reality is, it is the vital force that took root since the pandemic. Late-night movies, obscene displays, X-Rated films, Netflix, Porn Addiction, Anxiety, and Stress have taken hold of the wits of people, who are in anguish.

It was when, one of the leading and large tyre manufacturing companies, which is very famous for its employee engagement programs in India, found a unique problem. Young men were excited to get married, but after few months of marriage turned to alcohol, porn addiction, unmet needs, challenges of handling finance, struggling to meet the demands of parents and in-laws, all these causing issues with their productivity in the organization.

The HR manager handpicked a blog that was published by Dr. Chackochen and Mrs. Moly, which insisted that unsatisfying sexual relationship of a couple impacts the productivity level of the individual, wherein the workplace gets disturbed. Getting into concern about the sexual satisfaction index of the partners, he was surprised to read the blog, which Dr.Chackochen had written about 15 years ago which highlighted this issue.

The tyre company figured out the problems of their employees, 309 couples with a batch size of 12-15 couples were handpicked to attend this program month-on-month for the last 5 years. They named the program as “Marriage Wellness Program”. The tyre industry gained back its confidence with its increased productivity levels once its employees and their homes were administered with this program, which became a big hit among the employees.

This program is now the lifeline of all the workforce. The union leaders have recommended this program as they saw this as a help to their members. Employees found this very meaningful in their lives as a life skills program that has transformed them.

The benefits of the program have been 3-fold, the spouses of the employees felt that this program has helped them sort out so many differences, the employees felt that what they could not inform their spouse, the trainers were able to do and help them understand their viewpoint. Finally, the company felt, they were solving a big issue for their employees which turned out to be more productive than expected. This gave them a win-win situation to tackle productivity at work.

Dr. Chackochen and Mrs. Moly also deliberated the common issues faced in a relationship, which include a lack of understanding of each other, threats posed by former or extramarital relationships, problems caused by suspicion, sexual issues, and other miscellaneous factors. They also assist with their enchanting doctrines, the balance between careers and personal life, and provide pre-marital and post-marital, sexual, and career counseling. They have worked with 3000+ couples in their career of which 340 sessions were during the pandemic alone with 140 on zoom.

Their services have been offered to organizations, which invite them to do 1 or 2-day sessions, with an overnight stay in resorts and hotels for their couples. They do these programs in 4 languages Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and English.

The management of the organisations that they work had given them great feedback on the productivity after the training, which they say is more satisfying than the remuneration that they receive for their work. Please visit their website for more details: www.buildandsoar.com or call 9884023718 and invite them to your organization for conducting such unique programs that can increase productivity at workplace.

