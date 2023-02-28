Dr. Ahmed Haque is recognised as a rising personality in the world, according to the existing minority commission committee, Dr. Ahmed Haque is to be a member of the Advisory Board Panel

New Delhi (India), February 27: Dr. Ahmed Haque, a well-known Mumbai-based philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur, was honoured with the title of the World Rising Personality by the Delhi Minorities Commission (Govt of NCT of Delhi).

This mega award event was attended by some of the most prominent leaders of the Indian Govt. as well as the Minority Community. Leaders like Shri. Sanjay Singh (Member of Rajya Sabha), Shri. Ram Niwas Goyal (Hon’ble President, Legislative Assembly, Delhi), Shri. Kailash Gahlot (Cabinet Minister, Transport & Revenue), Shri. Rajendra Pal Gautam (Cabinet Minister, Social Welfare) Shri. Imran Hussain (Cabinet Minister, Food & Supply), Zakir Khan (Minority Commission Chairman), Chairman of Delhi State Urs Committee – F.Y Ismaili, Chairman of Delhi Fish and Poultry Commission – Haji Meherban Qureshi, Vice Chairman of Delhi Urdu Academy -“Haji Taj Mohammed honoured the occasion and also congratulated Dr. Ahmed on achieving this prestigious position.

Born and brought up in Mumbai amidst an extremely secular environment, Dr. Ahmed Haque since his early childhood believed in religious unity and peace. He attended Mumbai’s O.L.H.S school and later earned a B.com degree and a postgraduate degree in Human Rights from Mumbai University. He completed his MBA in Export Management and did his advanced certificate programme in international relations theory and politics at the master’s level.

Started working right from the grassroot level, Dr. Ahmed Haque has broadened his knowledge of religious minorities’ concerns, and he has been working tirelessly to address such concerns while also promoting peace and religious tolerance. He is also a proponent of international peace, and he has done a lot of work at the grassroots level to channel the enthusiasm of Muslim youth toward promoting tolerance and interfaith ideals in order to achieve world peace.

The existing committee of the minority commission decided to include Dr. Ahmed Haque on the Panel of the Advisory Board of the committee because of his contribution to people’s welfare and his experience as a Social Activist, UN Peace Ambassador, Human Rights Defender, and his current position as the Trustee at Masjid Wa Madrasa Baitul Aakhirah.

Currently, Dr. Ahmed Haque is working hard to put his plan into action, which includes bringing high-tech medical vans and world-class eLearning facilities to provide improved health and education services, particularly to rural residents.

“As an activist and Human Rights Defender, I hope that I will be able to successfully execute my duties as a member and panellist,” Dr. Ahmed stated in an interview after his empanelment ceremony. I also hope that I will be able to put my expertise and experience to good use in protecting human rights, empowering women, and empowering youth in India, particularly those from minority communities.

