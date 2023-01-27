Dr A K Dwivedi meets President Droupadi Murmu to discuss better healthcare in country

Dr. AK Dwivedi, Member, Scientific Advisory Board CCRH (Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy), Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India), and Senior Homoeopathic Physician Indore, met on the last day of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26: Honorable President Smt. Dopradi Murmu attended the last day of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan organized in Indore on Tuesday. During this, Dr. AK Dwivedi, senior homeopathic physician from Indore and member of the Scientific Advisory Board (CCRH) Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH (Government of India) had a meeting with the Honorable President of India. During this, Dr. Dwivedi told the Honorable President that he has been giving Homeopathic treatment to sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, thalassemia, and other serious diseases for a long time and getting desired benefits. Patients of these serious diseases are also getting relief to a great extent from homeopathic medicine. During the discussion, the Honorable President very patiently listened to Dr. Dwivedi’s detailed description of homeopathic medicine and its treatment.

During the meeting, Dr. Dwivedi requested the Honorable President that such a Holistic treatment Center should be established in our country, where for such diseases which cannot be treated by a single medical system , why not the doctors of all the medical systems visit that center and let’s work together so that the welfare of the people of not only India but the whole world will be possible, such a Holistic treatment Center should be established in our country itself, and if possible this center should be established in Indore. On this, the Honorable President told Dr. Dwivedi that she would send the suggestion and letter given by him to the Health Department.

During the meeting, Dr. Dwivedi also informed about the book ‘Human Anatomy’ written by him in Hindi Manav Sharir Rachna Vigyan. On this, the Honorable President praised Dr. Dwivedi’s effort. Indore MP Shri Shankar Lalwani and other senior citizens were also present during the meeting with the Hon’ble President.

For this meeting the entire homeopathic world and Mrs. Saroj Dwivedi, Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Dr. Kanak Dwivedi (Chaturvedi), Shri. Prabhat Shukla, Komal Dwivedi (Shukla), Atharv Dwivedi and Mr. Rakesh Yadav, Shri Deepak Upadhyay, Dr. Vivek Sharma, Shri Vinay Pandey, Dr. Jitendra Puri, Shri Anil Trivedi, Shri Bharat Modi, Shri Bhupendra Gautam and many other people of the society sent their best wishes.

