DPS Warangal Maintains Perfect 100% Pass Rate for Sixth Consecutive Year

Warangal (Telangana ) [India], May 19: – DPS Warangal, a premier educational institution, has once again made its mark in the CBSE X and XII board examinations with exceptional results. The school has maintained a perfect 100% pass rate for the sixth consecutive year, solidifying its position as the top-performing school in Warangal district. This achievement once again iterates DPS Warangal as the best CBSE school in Warangal, that a parent can choose for their child in the tri-city area of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet.

The school achieved a remarkable score of 98%, making it a truly outstanding achievement. More than 70% of the class X students and over 60% of the class XII students have achieved distinction and above, reflecting the school’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

The school has a history of having strong academic performance and a track record of students getting admissions into equally prestigious universities, and are now alumni of well-known institutions, charting an exciting career path with a global footprint.

Reflecting on this landmark consecutive achievement, the Chairman and Managing Director of the school, Ravikiran Reddy V, said: “ We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their outstanding performance. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to you, the parents, for your continuous love and support, which have played a vital role in attaining these remarkable results. This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our exceptional staff.”

Commenting on the continued success of the school, and her pupils, the Principal, Ms. Pillai Manjumol Shivashankar, commented: “Delhi Public School [DPS], Warangal, right from its inception, is proving its impetus in the field of holistic education. The glorious legend of Delhi Public School Warangal is enshrined by the staff and students who show their competencies with “Actions rather than Words.” I feel really proud to be the Principal of Delhi Public School Warangal, whose students have once again laid a milestone with a hundred percent result in Grade 10th and 12th Board Examination. One more Gem is embedded in the crown of success by our students who scored 98% and became the Merit Students for CBSE Board.”

About DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, WARANGAL: Founded in 2014, DPS Warangal is CBSE affiliated co-ed residential and day-school in Warangal, Telangana. Serving the tri-city area of Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet in Northern Telangana, the school has a proud track record of academic excellence with 100% results in X and XII CBSE board exams.

In 2021, students of the school qualified for ICAI and ICMAI exams on their very first attempt. The school also has a proud history of alumni achieving flying colours in IIT-JEE MAINS and Advanced Results to secure placements in IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, and Assam among its first few batches itself. Run under the aegis of DPS Society, and the school follows the motto of “service before self” to inculcate a spirit of compassion alongside academic excellence and creativity.

With a 12 lush acre campus, a half-Olympic sized swimming pool, various fields for sports such as cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and a skating rink, it offers a balanced lifestyle for kids in the current age. There’s a great focus on empowering minds with curricula that teaches computer programming, participation in cultural activities, community engagement, and academic events such as Math Olympiads and much more. The school also works with students to help them prepare for entrance exams and help them shape their careers as part of the overall development of the child.

The hostel building houses separate accommodation for boys and girls and has some of the most state-of-art systems for the security and pastoral care of the students staying on the premises. With students from around the country, the school is adding another cap to Warangal’s famed education history.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION FOR DPS WARANGAL SCHOOL

The school was ranked number 1 school in Warangal by Education World

Recognised as top 10 residential schools in India by Silicon World Magazine

Over 250+ awards and recognition received by the students across various inter-school competitions

Home to a proud alumna of IIT Kharagpur, IIT Hyderabad, and NIT Assam

Eldrock Award K-12 Awards, 2022, for the Adoption of Sports education and skills development

Gold Medal recognition by the Governor of Telangana for its contribution to Indian Red Cross society programs

