DLC Surat Chapter Launched to Support Young Leaders in Creating Future-Fit Organizations

Della Leaders Club Surat Chapter will provide a Global Business Platform for Entrepreneurs and Professionals.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 15: Della Leaders Club (DLC) is the world’s first business platform dedicated to assisting leaders in transitioning from a “life of success” to a “life of significance.” On February 10, Jimmy Mistry, a serial entrepreneur, launched the DLC Surat chapter for entrepreneurs, professionals, and young leaders, who want to grow, connect, transform, and lead from the front to create future-fit organizations to solve complex problems.

Jimmy Mistry, a serial entrepreneur, designer, hotelier, adventurer, and real estate developer, founded DLC, which is co-headquartered in New York and was launched at the hands of Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari. It provides a 360-degree support system to the world’s most influential leaders. To stay ahead of the curve, the platform provides access to first-degree connections and knowledge content from over 2,800 men and women of eminence across 26 domains.

Through DLC, its members get access to personalized forums and peer-to-peer learning through its proprietary knowledge platform, as well as exclusive invites to DLC events, access to exclusive brand collaborations, and the opportunity to associate with member-curated programs that aim to make meaningful social impact.

“I am delighted that DLC Surat chapter got tremendous support from Rachit Poddar, now this chapter’s president 2022-2023,” said Jimmy Mistry, founder, and CEO of DLC, at the launch of the DLC Surat Chapter.

Within 24 months of its inception, DLC has gathered and signed on some of the most prominent men and women from seven countries and fifteen cities. Marshal Goldsmith is one of the most prominent DLC global committee members and America’s top executive coach. To name a few more influential leaders and DLC members, Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and CEO of HDFC Limited; Barry Jhonson, Executive Director of Select USA, who was a member of President Barack Obama’s strategic advisor team; Soumitra Dutta, Dean of Oxford Said University, Ronald Diamond, Advisory board member of Stanford University, Rodrigo Garcia, Deputy state treasurer of Illinois, Shiv Khemka, Advisory board member of Wharton University and Brown University, Karan Johar, Director and MD – Dharma Productions.

Why do we need DLC?

During his three decades of global experience and connections in industries such as manufacturing, design, hospitality, real estate, and counter-terrorism training, Jimmy Mistry discovered that there were platforms for everything but not a single global business platform for entrepreneurs, professionals, and young leaders. Mistry, on the other hand, founded DLC global community and invented the world’s first business platform to provide a 360-degree support system both online and offline.

DLC has locations in 16 cities and seven countries, including New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, St Kitts & Nevis, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Indore.

On February 10, the 17th chapter of the DLC was launched in Surat in the presence of Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar. During the launch event in Surat, Jimmy Mistry, founder and CEO of DLC, and Rachit Poddar, President of DLC Surat Chapter, were present.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar, while praising DLC’s efforts, stated, “Today’s need is to think bigger and stronger. And why is that? Because we are the world’s largest country.”

Wish to be a part of this Global Movement? Join DLC, visit www.dellaleaders.com and apply for membership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)