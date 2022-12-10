Dj Hardik & Dj Rink played in a Biggest Star Studded Celebrity Family wedding of SPEED RECORDS

December 10: Dj Hardik & Dj Rink Played in a star Studded Celebrity Wedding of World’ Biggest Punjabi Music Label Speed Records M.D Mr Balwinder Singh Ruby Ji’s son Mr.Raman Kohli with Mrs.Tina Bakshi in Chandigarh Recently.

The wedding was a jam packed with celebrities like B Praak, Jazzy B, Dilpreet Dhillon, Amrit Maan, Jassie Gill, Babal Rai, Jordan Sandhu, Parmish Verma, Sunanda Sharma, Gurlez Akhtar, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar joytica tangri , Jasbir Jassi Kulwinder Billa ! All in all, best talents that Punjabi Industry has to offer were present to bless the new couple.

The BOLLYWOOD Blockbuster Angrezi Beat Duo – Yo Yo Honey Singh & Gippy Grewal, both gave blessings to the newly married couple on Video Call during the function as they were busy shooting for their upcoming projects.

All the Top Most Cabinet Ministers of Punjab Govt were also the part of the function.

The artist’s ( DJ HARDIK & DJ RINK) producer Angadpreet Singh Said “we have Very close family relation bond with Ruby JI , Satwinder singh kholi Sonu ji & Dinesh ji owners of Speed Records BOTH the Dj’s came all the way from Mumbai to perform on this wedding….

DJ HARDIK IS AWARDED AS INDIA’S MOST TRENDING YOUNGEST DJ ARTIST.

DJ RINK IS AWARDED AS INDIA’S NO.1 FEMALE DJ ARTIST COUNTINUESLY FROM LAST 9 YEARS.

