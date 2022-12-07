Diving deep into Wireless communication technology

Ahmedabad, December 06: With increasing digitalization, the one common demand of anyone whether you’re a food truck owner or a doctor using telemedicine is faster internet connectivity. From extremely slow speeds in 2G to the recent lightning speed in 5G, wireless communication technology has seen an immense growth in the past decade facilitating everyone to move towards a more digital future. Krishna Chaitanya Gangavaram, who is currently working at Apple, California gives us insights on the current trends in this cutting-edge field. He talks about his journey so far for those interested in pursuing this field and wanting to be part of something transformational.

Talking about himself Krishna Gangavaram said that,“I did my undergrad from IIIT in 2011 and then worked at a startup called Redpine Signals in Hyderabad. After working for a few years, I pursued my graduate studies in the US. I graduated with a master’s degree from Cornell University in 2016. I’ve about 10 years of industry experience with the past 4 years at Apple designing circuits for next generation wireless communication systems”.

About how his skills and knowledge helped me reach where he is today he said that, “A very strong liking for physics made me pursue electronics and communication engineering in undergrad”. He developed immense interest and passion towards wireless technology when working on his academic project on power amplifiers. Following this interest, he joined Redpine’s signals, a startup that pioneers in ultra lower wireless solutions, as a circuit design engineer. Working at a startup provided him with multiple interdisciplinary skills like circuit design; layout design and RF measurement techniques needed to do chip bring up in the lab. One of the key skills required to thrive as a hardware engineer is paying attention to every small detail in design. Working at a small startup environment helped him gain this skill at a much earlier stage in his career. Chip fabrication is an extremely expensive and time-consuming process – a small bug in design might cost millions of dollars and few years of delays in product launch to the company. Being curious and gaining knowledge across different disciplines is also very important. That’s why he thinks these are the most important skills that helped him grow in his career.

He recently got two patents filed and approved in the field of wireless communications recently. The first patent “Wireless circuitry with loop back path all-pass filters” is about an innovative circuit used for loop back applications in a wireless system. They can calibrate systematic errors in the signal chain and improve the signal fidelity of transmit and receive path using the circuit. With higher signal-to-noise ratio users can download at higher speeds and enhances the user experience of the product. The second patent named “Accurate sign change for radio frequency transmitters” is about a novel timing scheme to improve the out-of-band noise in a transmit chain. Lower noise means you can transmit higher power from the chip which improves the battery efficiency helping your device last longer every charge.

The thing that excites him the most for the future of the industry is that the number of connected wireless devices is going to increase exponentially in the next decade. Some of the applications that he is most excited about are autonomously connected vehicles, AR/VR. Currently, they are still not at a point where we have exploited the full benefits of 5G, once they have the infrastructure for the mm Wave frequencies deployed, we will see a lot more A.R./VR devices in the market. Increased wireless speed is going to facilitate design of better A.R./VR devices. Another application I’m most excited about is autonomous vehicles with low network latency and improved connectivity with no dead zones. There are limitless applications, but these are definitely some of the most exciting ones.” said Krishna Gangavaram.

His work here at Apple involves coming up with designs for products 4-5 years down the lane, anticipating the challenges/ needs way ahead of time and coming up with creative solutions. This is what he love the most about working at apple and what keeps him motivated. Working at a space where you’re encouraged to explore new ideas without worrying about the failures is very encouraging.

At last, to students who wants to pursue the similar path like him he advised that,” Students who want to pursue a career in any high-tech field must stay sharp in their basics and have a strong foundation. It’s very important to have a steep learning curve at the beginning of your career and always be open to learning new things. Work hard and you’ll definitely be rewarded.

