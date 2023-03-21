Diving deep in Music – Suryansh Playback Singer, Music Composer and Music Producer

New Delhi (India), March 20: Suryansh is a playback singer, music producer, arranger and composer. Known for films like Mili, Vikram Vedha, Dil Bechara, Atrangi Re, Mimi, and Ponniyin Selvan. He also worked on House of Secrets as a composer/producer under Qutub-e-Kripa, a composer collective by A.R. Rahman.

Born and raised in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, Suryansh’s passion for music evolved out of his family’s inclination towards it. He has been singing and playing instruments for as long as he can remember, and he recalls that his first stage show happened at the age of four; he started performing with late music director Ravindra Jain accompanying him for his live concerts when he was ten. However, even though his parents loved to sing, he was the first one to pursue it professionally. Trained in Western Classical and Hindustani Classical music, he left for Chennai after high school to study music at K M Music Conservatory.

As the conversation about his life goes on, he narrates a very interesting incident of an impromptu performance that gave him an understanding of both the stage and the power of Youtube. It was in 2011, he began at a concert of the playback singer Richa Sharma. She had called him on stage after he had requested a ‘thumri’ song for her to render. He sang along with her the song ‘Billo Rani’, the video of which garnered more than 53 million views on Youtube. Now, running a successful channel of his own, Suryansh has collaborated with a lot of musicians from around the nation and has recreated some of the popular Bollywood classics.

He recently released his debut as a singer-songwriter, “Chal Phir Wahin” is a song about the pain and grief one experiences after losing the love of their life while trying to move on with what is left behind. The song was shared by the Maestro himself Mr. A. R. Rahman, and numerous other biggies of Bollywood.

Since a young age, Suryansh has been successful in creating a place in audiences’ hearts with his soulful music and soothing voice through his work. His powerful vocals as he sings add the perfect blend of emotions the couple witnesses throughout their journey.

Talking about his song Singer Suryansh says It was a stirring experience creating something so beautiful. As an artist, each song you create leaves a lasting impression on you. There is so much in the pipeline right now, but I won’t talk about it much; I’ll just let it unfold itself.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.





