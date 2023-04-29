Diva Planet Magazine Selected Top 50 Remarkable Women for the Year 2023 from the Various Professions

New Delhi (India), April 28: Diva Planet Magazine is a platform for Women and By Women Only. Diva word itself stands for those Women who have outstanding talent in the world, and that was the only purpose of starting this organisation to celebrate Women and their achievements. It was established by Founder & CEO Aarti Sorout under the Crown Times organisation.

This platform recognises those Women who have made a remarkable contribution towards society and are a symbol of strength and women empowerment.

To celebrate their victories and contributions, this time, Diva Planet Magazine came up with the Top 50 Remarkable Women Awards 2023.

Naming them with their Particular Professions:-

Priya Tiwari – Remarkable Model & Engineer 2023

Neha Sarah – Remarkable Author 2023

Dr. K. Chitra – Remarkable Senior Manager – IT 2023

Dr. Nirmala Kotnis – Remarkable International Badminton Player & Indian Expert 2023

Ar. Priyadharshini Thambiraj – BEST INDIAN WOMEN CEO (NOVA CONSTRUCTIONS) 2023

Deepti Sanoria – Remarkable Model & Pageant Title Holder 2023

Shreya Tamhankar- Prominent Music Artist 2023

Shobhita Bhardwaj – Prominent Educationalist & Woman Principal 2023

Yoshitha Murugan – Founder of MyPRO TRAINING ACADEMY as Emerging Young Entrepreneur 2023

Dr. Priyanka Joshi More – Remarkable Author & College Teacher 2023

Dr. Archana Jain ( Hon) – Business Women, Founder (Florian Spa N Salon, India Brainy Beauty and Florian Foundation)

Dr. Mamta Mohan Singh – Remarkable Social Activist 2023

Richa Bansal – Promising Entrepreneur 2023

Pragati Sharma – Model & Food Influencer 2023

Annwesa Singh – Remarkable Indian Classical Dancer 2023

K. Sneha Ramchander – Prominent Kuchipudi Artist 2023

Pia Singh – Young Visionary Entrepreneur ( The MindSmith ) 2023

Dr. Neha Rai – Young Promising Author 2023

Sanjukta Sinha – Promising Sustainability Advocate -WELL AP

Ruchimitra Jagadev Mohapatra – Young Visionary Entrepreneur 2023

Neha Chotalia – Visionary Architect and Interior Designer of the Year 2023

Anu Somarajan -Most Iconic Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Aarthi Kailash -Emerging Iconic Mehandi Artist of the Year 2023

Dr. Mehar Nithyan, PhD. ( Psychotherapy)- Prominent Psychotherapist of the Year 2023

Sanchayata Gorasia-Dynamic Event Planner and Designer of the Year 2023 (The Eventella)

Mythili Vijayaraghavan -Dynamic personality of the year 2023

Medha Bhatt -Best Journalist & Author of the year 2023

Nirmala Soni (CA, RV-SFA)- Dynamic Personality in Educational Field 2023

Dhivya -Youngest Best Educationalist of the Year

Sheetal Ashok Agarwal – Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Midhila Jose – Promising Young Entrepreneur & Pageant Winner 2023

Bhaavya Roy – Remarkable Criminal Lawyer & Founder of Kranti Law Office 2023

Sruthi Anoop – Remarkable Malayalam poet and teacher 2023

Sanjana Parab Mangure -Promising Sr. Art Designer & Founder of Mom&Babyco 2023

Dr. Megha Gupta Chaudhary – Promising Educationist 2023

Neeharika Panjala – Visionary Entrepreneur and Ceo of Vyahrithi salons 2023

Payal Kapoor Killa- Promising Social Change-maker and Influencer 2023

Mekhala Nayak – Woman Magician and Founder of Patu Crafts 2023

Dr Chetna Umakant Parab -Remarkable Artist 2023

Kunjal Shah- Remarkable Tarot Reader and Numerologist 2023

Dr. Harsha Khandelwal – Remarkable Young Promising Entrepreneur 2023

Farvi Wadhwa – lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist 2023

Keerthi kiran kumar – Prominent Author and Poet kannada literature 2023

Dr. Sree Keerthi- Prominent Doctor of the Year 2023

S.Sandhya – Prominent Yoga Instructor 2023

Elizabeth Tomy – Prominent Psychologist of the Year 2023

Tapanwita Saha – Best Visionary Educationalist of the Year 2023

Dr.Pallavi Dwivedi – Prominent Youngest Educationalist of the year 2023

Samarpita Sen- Social Worker and Influencer 2023

50. Anjali Sanghi – Dynamic Sanskrit Educator and Author of the Year 2023

